Rep. Collins Statement on the American Health Care Act

WASHINGTON , March 24 -- Rep. Chris Collins , R- N.Y.

Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) today released the following statement regarding the American Health Care Act.

"I am extremely disappointed with today's result," said Congressman Chris Collins .

"This bill, while not perfect, was a solution that would have ended the Obamacare nightmare that Western New Yorkers have had to endure for too long. By increasing competition and giving people the power to make their own choices with their own health care, the American Health Care Act would have been a drastic improvement over the healthcare system Obamacare has left us with.

"Despite, today's result, this process has provided the opportunity to push for reforms vital to Western New York , specifically my amendment to force Albany to end its unfunded mandate on New York's counties once and for all. I will continue advocating for that critical measure going forward and will remain resolute in my commitment to the taxpayers in my district."

