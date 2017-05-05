Rep. Carter Statement Issues on Passage of American Health Care Act

WASHINGTON , May 4 -- Rep. Buddy Carter , R- Ga. , issued the following news release:

Congressman Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (GA-01) released the following statement after the American Health Care Act (AHCA) was approved by the United States House of Representatives today:

"I am thrilled the American Health Care Act was approved today. For the last seven years, I have watched the health care system that I worked in for more than thirty years crumble under its own weight. Thanks to Obamacare, premiums and health care costs have skyrocketed, choice has been eliminated, and the dire situation is only getting worse. At home in Georgia , 96 counties only have one insurer to choose from on the exchange. That isn't a choice at all. With passage of the AHCA today, we are another step closer to delivering relief and a patient-centered health care system with the choice and control needed to empower patients.

"This bill guts Obamacare and I urge my colleagues in the Senate to act swiftly to let families and patients across America know that help is on the way. The AHCA will ensure patients are no longer forced to live under Washington's one-size-fits-all health care mandates and taxes and it should be signed into law as soon as possible.

"I look forward to continuing our work to resuscitate our health care system. As I have always said, the AHCA is a strong first step, but I'm committed it's not the last. The House has already passed additional legislation to lower health insurance costs and take the first step toward allowing the purchase of insurance across state lines and more action is coming. Today is a big win in the fight to repeal and replace Obamacare and it won't be the last."

The AHCA :

Dismantles Obamacare taxes;

Eliminates the individual and employer mandate penalties;

Allows dependents to continue on their parents' plan until they are 26;

Guarantees coverage to Americans with pre-existing conditions;

Strengthens Medicaid with the largest entitlement reform in a generation;

Enhances and expands Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) by nearly doubling the amount of money people can contribute and broadening how people can use it;

Provides a monthly tax credit for low- and middle-income individuals and families who don't receive insurance through work or a government program. Americans can use this tax credit to purchase private, quality coverage of their choice.