Rep. Buchanan Supports American Health Care Act

Congressman Vern Buchanan released the following statement today after voting for the American Health Care Act, which passed the U.S. House 217-213.

"This legislation will lower premiums, give people greater choice and drive down the cost of health care," Buchanan said. "It ends the punishing mandates that force people to buy insurance under threat of steep government penalties, while keeping coverage for the most vulnerable."

Buchanan noted that for the 7 percent of Americans who receive health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, pre-existing conditions will continue to be covered. In addition, their children can remain on their plan until age 26 and there can be no lifetime caps on coverage.

Most Americans receive health care through employer-based plans or Medicare .

Today's vote sends the measure to the U.S. Senate .

Many health experts have concluded the current government-run program is not sustainable and that it already has begun to collapse. Just this week, Aetna pulled out of Virginia's insurance exchange. Aetna's chief executive warned in February that ObamaCare was in a "death spiral" and that "it's not going to get any better, it's getting worse." United Health Group and Humana, the country's largest and third-largest healthcare companies, have also pulled out of most ObamaCare insurance exchanges.

Health insurance premiums rose an average of 25 percent nationally this year, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services . And one-third of U.S. counties only have one insurer left in the ACA exchanges, leaving Americans in those areas with no choice at all. Seven states this year saw the average price of a plan rise by more than 50 percent.

Buchanan was pleased that the final version of the bill includes additional resources to help many older people with pre-existing conditions pay for their insurance.