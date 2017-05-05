Congressman
"This legislation will lower premiums, give people greater choice and drive down the cost of health care," Buchanan said. "It ends the punishing mandates that force people to buy insurance under threat of steep government penalties, while keeping coverage for the most vulnerable."
Buchanan noted that for the 7 percent of Americans who receive health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, pre-existing conditions will continue to be covered. In addition, their children can remain on their plan until age 26 and there can be no lifetime caps on coverage.
Most Americans receive health care through employer-based plans or
Today's vote sends the measure to the
Many health experts have concluded the current government-run program is not sustainable and that it already has begun to collapse. Just this week, Aetna pulled out of
Health insurance premiums rose an average of 25 percent nationally this year, according to the
Buchanan was pleased that the final version of the bill includes additional resources to help many older people with pre-existing conditions pay for their insurance.
One thought on “Rep. Buchanan Supports American Health Care Act”
Vern Buchanan hears from his MANY constituents who have requested that he NOT vote to repeal the ACA over & over again but we wasted our breath as Vern votes 100% to support tRump, and 100% against President Obama. So it’s obviouslt that Vern is only loyal to his PARTY and NOT the constituents he swore to represent.
