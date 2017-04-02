Remarks by President Trump on Health Care Bill

THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. We were very close, and it was a very, very tight margin. We had no Democrat support. We had no votes from the
I've been saying for the last year and a half that the best thing we can do politically speaking is let Obamacare explode. It is exploding right now. Many states have big problems -- almost all states have big problems. I was in
So Obamacare is exploding. With no Democrat support, we couldn't quite get there. We were just a very small number of votes short in terms of getting our bill passed. A lot of people don't realize how good our bill was because they were viewing phase one. But when you add phase two -- which was mostly the signings of Secretary Price, who's behind me -- and you add phase three, which I think we would have gotten -- it became a great bill. Premiums would have gone down and it would have been very stable, it would have been very strong. But that's okay.
But we're very, very close. And again, I think what will happen is Obamacare, unfortunately, will explode. It's going to have a very bad year. Last year you had over a 100 percent increases in various places. In
So what would be really good, with no Democrat support, is if the
And this is not a Republican healthcare, this is not anything but a Democrat healthcare. And they have Obamacare for a little while longer, until it ceases to exist, which it will at some point in the near future. And just remember this is not our bill, this is their bill.
Now, when they all become civilized and get together, and try and work out a great healthcare bill for the people of this country, we're open to it. We're totally open to it.
I want to thank the
So I want to thank everybody for being here. It will go very smoothly, I really believe. I think this is something -- it certainly was an interesting period of time. We all learned a lot. We learned a lot about loyalty. We learned a lot about the vote-getting process. We learned a lot about some very arcane rules in, obviously, both the
So thank you all very much. And I'll see you soon.
Q Mr. President, is it now your intention to go for tax reform? Or what's next on your priority list?
THE PRESIDENT: We'll be going right now for tax reform, which we could have done earlier, but this really would have worked out better if we could have had some Democrat support. Remember this: We had no Democrat support. So now we're going to go for tax reform, which I've always liked.
Q And you're confident in Speaker Ryan's leadership and his ability to get things done?
THE PRESIDENT: Yes, I am. I like Speaker Ryan. He worked very, very hard. A lot of different groups, he's got a lot of factions. And there's been a long history of liking and disliking, even within the
But we've had a -- I'm not going to speak badly about anybody within the party. But certainly there's a big history. I think Paul really worked hard. And I would say that we will probably start going very, very strong for the big tax cuts and tax reform. That will be next.
Q Sir, is it fair to Americans to let Obamacare explode?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, it's going to happen. There's not much you can do about it. It's going to -- bad things are going to happen to Obamacare. There's not much you can do to help it. I've been saying that for a year and a half. I said, look, eventually it's not sustainable. The insurance companies are leaving -- you know that. They're leaving one by one, as quick as you can leave. And you have states, in some cases, who will not be covered. So there's no way out of that.
But the one thing that was happening, as we got closer and closer, everybody was talking about how wonderful it was, and now we'll go back to real life and people will see how bad it is. And it's getting much worse.
You know, I said the other day, when
So they'll go with that for a little while. And I honestly believe -- I know some of the
Q If you could have passed the bill in the House without any Democratic support, why do you think you weren't able to craft a deal among the
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we were very close. We were just probably anywhere from 10 to 15 votes short. Could have even been closer than that.You'll never know because you'll never know how they vote. But in the end, I think we would have been 10 votes, maybe closer. And it was very hard to get almost 100 percent. You're talking about a very, very large number of votes -- among any group. And we were very close to doing it. But when you get no votes from the other side -- meaning the
Q Will you reach out to the
THE PRESIDENT: No, I think we have to let Obamacare go its way for a little while, and we'll see how things go. I'd love to see it do well, but it can't. I mean, it can't. It's not a question of, gee -- I hope it does well. I would love it to do well. I want great healthcare for the people of this nation. But it can't do well. It's imploding, and soon will explode, and it's not going to be pretty.
So the
Q Do you feel betrayed by the
THE PRESIDENT: No, I'm not betrayed. They're friends of mine. I'm disappointed because we could have had it. So I'm disappointed. I'm a little surprised, to be honest with you. We really had it. It was pretty much there within grasp. But I'll tell you what's going to come out of it is a better bill -- I really believe a better bill. Because there were things in this bill I didn't particularly love. And I think it's a better bill.
You know, both parties can get together and do real healthcare. That's the best thing. Obamacare was rammed down everyone's throat -- 100 percent Democrat. And I think having bipartisan would be a big, big improvement.
So, no, I think that this is going to end up being a very good thing. I'm disappointed, but they're friends of mine, and they got -- this is a very hard time for them and a very hard vote. But they're very good people.
Q You mentioned that there were things in this bill that you didn't necessarily love. What specifically are those?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I think we could have things that I would have liked more. And if we had bipartisan, I really think we could have a healthcare bill that would be the ultimate. And I think the
And I never said -- I guess I'm here, what, 64 days? I never said repeal and replace Obamacare -- you've all heard my speeches -- I never said repeal it and replace it within 64 days. I have a long time But I want to have a great healthcare bill and plan -- and we will. It will happen. And it won't be in the very distant future. I really believe there will be some Democrat support, and that will happen, and it will be an even better bill. I think this was a very good bill. I think it will be even better the next time around. I don't think that's going to be in too long a period of time.
Q Anything specifically you want to see changed going from this bill to the next bill?
THE PRESIDENT: No, I mean, I don't want to speak about specifics, but there are things I could have -- I would have liked even more. But I feel overall this was a very, very good bill. And I thought
Thank you very much. Thank you.
2 thoughts on “Remarks by President Trump on Health Care Bill”
How any one journalist can extrapolate something, anything, meaningful from the gibberish that comes out of DJT’s mouth, is baffling . This man can not compose (let alone finish) a sentence even if his life depended on it. I know a few eight and nine year old children who speak much more eloquently than Trump.
All that aside, what I have gathered from this scatterbrained Q&A, is that Trump does not care about us, the people. I believe that he would be gleeful, were the ACA to, as he puts it, “explode”. GOP has had over seven years to craft a new healthcare bill, yet they came out with nothing! And, yes, Trump did go on that “bandwagon” wanting to “repeal and replace ” the ACA. Not only does he (Trump) not express himself coherently, he also blatantly lies.
What makes Trump plan so much better than Obamacare? Where are the details?
