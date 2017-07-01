Plan B for Obamacare floated; ‘Repeal, replace later’ revival alarms GOP

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's surprise suggestion Friday that deadlocked Senate Republicans shift their focus to simply repealing Obamacare - and worry about replacing it later - has its roots in a Koch network proposal that has been shopped around Congress for months.

The influential Koch network, backed by the billionaire industrialists, floated the idea most recently at a retreat last weekend in Colorado Springs, Colo. , where key conservative lawmakers heard an earful from frustrated GOP donors about the party's failure to deliver on their signature campaign promise.

Among those attending the gathering at the luxurious Broadmoor Hotel was Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska , who has been working with the White House behind the scenes on the idea.

On Friday, as GOP leaders left Washington still unable to agree how to revamp the Affordable Care Act, Sasse went public with the proposal.

Trump echoed the idea in a tweet arriving just moments after Sasse discussed the idea Friday morning on the "Fox & Friends" morning show.

"If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!" Trump tweeted.

The turn of events alarmed many in Washington because it was a reversal of Trump's early view to do the Obamacare overhaul all at once.

Some predicted Trump's move would only further complicate negotiations over the current Senate bill, which failed to garner enough support this week for a planned vote.

But other Senate Republicans expressed interest, desperate to find a Plan B that doesn't preserve Obamacare's taxes on the rich or cater to centrist senators trying to fend off deep Medicaid cuts. They also want to avoid turning to Democrats for help.

Senators left town for the Fourth of July recess without agreement on the legislation drafted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell , the Better Care Reconciliation Act, which falls short of a full Obamacare repeal. Instead, the bill ends Obamacare's taxes and mandates - giving tax breaks to the wealthiest Americans - while leaving 23 million more Americans uninsured, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office .

McConnell was working the phones Friday from his home state of Kentucky as he struggles to secure 50 votes for passage, rewriting the bill to address concerns of conservatives who want a more robust repeal, and centrists worried that constituents will lose their health care coverage.

Whether the Trump-Sasse idea, which has also been backed by another key conservative, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky , gains traction remains to be seen.

But as Republicans seek a resolution to the Senate standoff, the proposal may have appeal.

It would allow senators to make good on their repeal promise, while punting the tough job of coming up with a replacement until later.

Sasse suggests allowing a full year before the Obamacare repeal takes effect, but working through the August recess on fixes.

"I'd be fine with that," Sen. Pat Toomey , R- Pa. , said Friday on Fox, though he doubted the proposal would have enough votes for passage. "What we would do is have the repeal go into effect at some date in the future, and give us the time in the meantime to develop the alternative."

In reality, however, it's possible - perhaps even likely - that Congress would never agree on a replacement. That risks abandoning 22 million Americans who have received health coverage thanks to Obamacare, including many who voted for Trump.

It could also create even more disruption in the individual insurance market and lead to a return of high-priced polices as well as discrimination against people with pre-existing health problems.

For those reasons, many centrist Republicans find the idea as troubling as the current Senate bill.

Perhaps more than a viable strategy, the new proposal may be intended as a signal to Republican senators that time is narrowing to reach a deal.

McConnell said as much last week, warning senators he would have no choice but to reach out to Democrats for a bipartisan deal that would likely "include none of the reforms we would like to make."

Getting the health care issue off the agenda would also free up time for the other main Republican priority - tax reform - which has stalled amid the Senate's logjam, and is also a Koch network priority.

Political strategists at the Koch network - a conglomerate of small-government advocacy groups - lauded Sasse's approach, which largely aligns with what they have been promoting in a position paper issued in January.

Sasse's office said the senator did not discuss the health care plan when he attended the Koch seminar last weekend in Colorado , where he delivered a lunchtime speech on Sunday.

lisa.mascaro@latimes.com

Credit: By Lisa Mascaro - Washington Bureau - lisa.mascaro@latimes.com

Caption: Lawmakers left town for the Fourth of July recess Friday, leaving the Capitol quiet, but the health care debate continued.