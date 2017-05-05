Payment or Reimbursement for Certain Medical Expenses for Camp Lejeune Family Members

Final rule. CFR Part: "38 CFR Part 17" RIN Number: "RIN 2900-AO79" Citation: "82 FR 21119" Page Number: "21119" "Rules and Regulations" SUMMARY: The EFFECTIVE DATE: Effective Date: This final rule is effective FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: On All of the issues raised by other commenters that criticized at least one portion of the rule can be grouped together by similar topic, and we have organized our discussion of the comments accordingly. Concerns Over Covered Illnesses or Conditions Several commenters referenced medical conditions that are not listed in the definition of covered illness or condition in 38 CFR 17.400(b). One commenter suggested that the reimbursement provisions of One commenter expressed concern that the regulation identified the 15 statutory covered illnesses and conditions but also noted the reference, found in the preamble to the interim final rule, 79 FR at 57417, to Timeliness of Claims One commenter suggested that the two-year filing requirement of Another commenter criticized the limitation of claims to expenses incurred after Medical Evaluations by Non-VA Physicians One commenter found "unacceptable" the information required of family members' treating physicians under The commenter also stated that Amendment of 38 U.S.C. 1787 After passage of the Act (Pub.L. 112-154), Pursuant to the Consolidated Act, We also make a technical amendment to Miscellaneous One commenter stated that the comment period provided was too short and should be extended. The Administrative Procedures Act requires federal agencies to provide the public with adequate notice of a proposed rule followed by a meaningful opportunity to comment on the rule's content. 5 U.S.C. 553. The requirement to provide the public with adequate notice of a proposed rule is generally achieved through the publication of a notice of proposed rulemaking in the Based on the rationale set forth in the interim final rule and in this document, Effect of Rulemaking Title 38 of the Code of Federal Regulations, as revised by this final rulemaking, represents Administrative Procedure Act The Secretary of Unfunded Mandates The Unfunded Mandates Reform Act of 1995 requires, at 2 U.S.C. 1532, that agencies prepare an assessment of anticipated costs and benefits before issuing any rule that may result in the expenditure by State, local, and tribal governments, in the aggregate, or by the private sector, of Paperwork Reduction Act The Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995 (44 U.S.C. 3501-3507) requires that This final rule will impose the following amended information collection requirements. Section 17.410(c) of title 38, CFR, requires an individual applying for benefits associated with hospital care and medical services for Regulatory Flexibility Act The Secretary hereby certifies that this final rule will not have a significant economic impact on a substantial number of small entities as they are defined in the Regulatory Flexibility Act, 5 U.S.C. 601-12. This final rule will directly affect only individuals and will not affect any small entities. Therefore, pursuant to 5 U.S.C. 605(b), this rulemaking is exempt from the initial and final flexibility analysis requirements of 5 U.S.C. 603 and 604. Executive Order 12866 and Executive Order 13563 Executive Orders 12866 and 13563 direct agencies to assess the costs and benefits of available regulatory alternatives and, when regulation is necessary, to select regulatory approaches that maximize net benefits (including potential economic, environmental, public health, and safety effects, and other advantages; distributive impacts; and equity). Executive Order 13563 (Improving Regulation and Regulatory Review) emphasizes the importance of quantifying both costs and benefits, reducing costs, harmonizing rules, and promoting flexibility. Executive Order 12866 (Regulatory Planning and Review) defines a "significant regulatory action," requiring review by OMB as any regulatory action that is likely to result in a rule that may: (1) Have an annual effect on the economy of The economic, interagency, budgetary, legal, and policy implications of this final rule have been examined, and it has been determined not to be a significant regulatory action under Executive Order 12866. Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance The Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance numbers and titles for the program affected by this rule are 64.007, Blind Rehabilitation Centers; 64.008, Veterans Domiciliary Care; 64.009, 64.009, Veterans Medical Care Benefits, Veterans Medical Care Benefits; 64.010, Veterans Signing Authority The Secretary of List of Subjects in 38 CFR Part 17 Administrative practice and procedure, Alcohol abuse, Alcoholism, Claims, Day care, Dental health, Drug abuse, Government contracts, Grant programs--health, Grant programs--veterans, Health care, Health facilities, Health professions, Health records, Homeless, Medical and Dental schools, Medical devices, Medical research, Mental health programs, Nursing homes, Reporting and recordkeeping requirements, Travel and transportation expenses, Veterans. Dated: Chief, Accordingly, the interim rule amending 38 CFR part 17 which was published at 79 FR 57415 on PART 17--MEDICAL 1. The authority citation for part 17 is revised to read as follows: Authority: 38 U.S.C. 501, and as noted in specific sections. Section 17.38 also issued under 38 U.S.C. 101, 501, 1701, 1705, 1710, 1710A, 1721, 1722, 1782, and 1786. Section 17.169 also issued under 38 U.S.C. 1712C. Sections 17.380 and 17.412 are also issued under sec. 260, Public Law 114-223, 130 Stat. 857. Section 17.410 is also issued under 38 U.S.C. 1787. Section 17.415 is also issued under 38 U.S.C. 7301, 7304, 7402, and 7403. Sections 17.640 and 17.647 are also issued under sec. 4, Public Law 114-2, 129 Stat. 30. Sections 17.641 through 17.646 are also issued under 38 U.S.C. 501(a) and sec. 4, Public Law 114-2, 129 Stat. 30. 2. Revise (a) General. In accordance with this section and subject to the availability of funds appropriated for such purpose, (b) Definitions. For the purposes of this section: Camp Lejeune has the meaning set forth in Camp Lejeune family member means an individual who: (i) Resided at (ii) Meets one of the following criteria: (A) Is related to a (B) Was married to a (C) Was a legal dependent of a Camp Lejeune veteran has the meaning set forth in Health-plan contract has the meaning set forth in Third party has the meaning set forth in (c) Application. An individual may apply for benefits under this section by completing and submitting an application form. (d) Payment or reimbursement of certain medical care and hospital services. (1) The (i) In the case of a (ii) In the case of a (iii) For hospital care and medical services provided on or after the date an application for benefits is filed per paragraph (c) of this section, the claim for payment or reimbursement must be received by (2) The (3) (4) (5) The (6) Funds were appropriated to implement 38 U.S.C. 1787 in a sufficient amount to permit payment or reimbursement. (e) Payment or reimbursement amounts. Payments or reimbursements under this section will be in amounts determined in accordance with this paragraph (e). (1) If a third party is partially liable for the claimed hospital care or medical services, then (2) If VA is the sole payer for hospital care and medical services, then (The information collection requirements have been submitted to OMB and are pending OMB approval.) [FR Doc. 2017-09163 Filed 5-4-17; BILLING CODE 8320-01-P
SUMMARY: The
EFFECTIVE DATE: Effective Date: This final rule is effective
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: On
All of the issues raised by other commenters that criticized at least one portion of the rule can be grouped together by similar topic, and we have organized our discussion of the comments accordingly.
Concerns Over Covered Illnesses or Conditions
Several commenters referenced medical conditions that are not listed in the definition of covered illness or condition in 38 CFR 17.400(b). One commenter suggested that the reimbursement provisions of
One commenter expressed concern that the regulation identified the 15 statutory covered illnesses and conditions but also noted the reference, found in the preamble to the interim final rule, 79 FR at 57417, to
Timeliness of Claims
One commenter suggested that the two-year filing requirement of
Another commenter criticized the limitation of claims to expenses incurred after
Medical Evaluations by Non-VA Physicians
One commenter found "unacceptable" the information required of family members' treating physicians under
The commenter also stated that
Amendment of 38 U.S.C. 1787
After passage of the Act (Pub.L. 112-154),
Pursuant to the Consolidated Act,
We also make a technical amendment to
Miscellaneous
One commenter stated that the comment period provided was too short and should be extended. The Administrative Procedures Act requires federal agencies to provide the public with adequate notice of a proposed rule followed by a meaningful opportunity to comment on the rule's content. 5 U.S.C. 553. The requirement to provide the public with adequate notice of a proposed rule is generally achieved through the publication of a notice of proposed rulemaking in the
Based on the rationale set forth in the interim final rule and in this document,
Effect of Rulemaking
Title 38 of the Code of Federal Regulations, as revised by this final rulemaking, represents
Administrative Procedure Act
The Secretary of
Unfunded Mandates
The Unfunded Mandates Reform Act of 1995 requires, at 2 U.S.C. 1532, that agencies prepare an assessment of anticipated costs and benefits before issuing any rule that may result in the expenditure by State, local, and tribal governments, in the aggregate, or by the private sector, of
Paperwork Reduction Act
The Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995 (44 U.S.C. 3501-3507) requires that
This final rule will impose the following amended information collection requirements. Section 17.410(c) of title 38, CFR, requires an individual applying for benefits associated with hospital care and medical services for
Regulatory Flexibility Act
The Secretary hereby certifies that this final rule will not have a significant economic impact on a substantial number of small entities as they are defined in the Regulatory Flexibility Act, 5 U.S.C. 601-12. This final rule will directly affect only individuals and will not affect any small entities. Therefore, pursuant to 5 U.S.C. 605(b), this rulemaking is exempt from the initial and final flexibility analysis requirements of 5 U.S.C. 603 and 604.
Executive Order 12866 and Executive Order 13563
Executive Orders 12866 and 13563 direct agencies to assess the costs and benefits of available regulatory alternatives and, when regulation is necessary, to select regulatory approaches that maximize net benefits (including potential economic, environmental, public health, and safety effects, and other advantages; distributive impacts; and equity). Executive Order 13563 (Improving Regulation and Regulatory Review) emphasizes the importance of quantifying both costs and benefits, reducing costs, harmonizing rules, and promoting flexibility. Executive Order 12866 (Regulatory Planning and Review) defines a "significant regulatory action," requiring review by OMB as any regulatory action that is likely to result in a rule that may: (1) Have an annual effect on the economy of
The economic, interagency, budgetary, legal, and policy implications of this final rule have been examined, and it has been determined not to be a significant regulatory action under Executive Order 12866.
Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance
The Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance numbers and titles for the program affected by this rule are 64.007, Blind Rehabilitation Centers; 64.008, Veterans Domiciliary Care; 64.009, 64.009, Veterans Medical Care Benefits, Veterans Medical Care Benefits; 64.010, Veterans
Signing Authority
The Secretary of
List of Subjects in 38 CFR Part 17
Administrative practice and procedure, Alcohol abuse, Alcoholism, Claims, Day care, Dental health, Drug abuse, Government contracts, Grant programs--health, Grant programs--veterans, Health care, Health facilities, Health professions, Health records, Homeless, Medical and Dental schools, Medical devices, Medical research, Mental health programs, Nursing homes, Reporting and recordkeeping requirements, Travel and transportation expenses, Veterans.
Dated:
Chief,
Accordingly, the interim rule amending 38 CFR part 17 which was published at 79 FR 57415 on
PART 17--MEDICAL
1. The authority citation for part 17 is revised to read as follows:
Authority: 38 U.S.C. 501, and as noted in specific sections.
Section 17.38 also issued under 38 U.S.C. 101, 501, 1701, 1705, 1710, 1710A, 1721, 1722, 1782, and 1786.
Section 17.169 also issued under 38 U.S.C. 1712C.
Sections 17.380 and 17.412 are also issued under sec. 260, Public Law 114-223, 130 Stat. 857.
Section 17.410 is also issued under 38 U.S.C. 1787.
Section 17.415 is also issued under 38 U.S.C. 7301, 7304, 7402, and 7403.
Sections 17.640 and 17.647 are also issued under sec. 4, Public Law 114-2, 129 Stat. 30.
Sections 17.641 through 17.646 are also issued under 38 U.S.C. 501(a) and sec. 4, Public Law 114-2, 129 Stat. 30.
2. Revise
(a) General. In accordance with this section and subject to the availability of funds appropriated for such purpose,
(b) Definitions. For the purposes of this section:
Camp Lejeune has the meaning set forth in
Camp Lejeune family member means an individual who:
(i) Resided at
(ii) Meets one of the following criteria:
(A) Is related to a
(B) Was married to a
(C) Was a legal dependent of a
Camp Lejeune veteran has the meaning set forth in
Health-plan contract has the meaning set forth in
Third party has the meaning set forth in
(c) Application. An individual may apply for benefits under this section by completing and submitting an application form.
(d) Payment or reimbursement of certain medical care and hospital services.
(1) The
(i) In the case of a
(ii) In the case of a
(iii) For hospital care and medical services provided on or after the date an application for benefits is filed per paragraph (c) of this section, the claim for payment or reimbursement must be received by
(2) The
(3)
(4)
(5) The
(6) Funds were appropriated to implement 38 U.S.C. 1787 in a sufficient amount to permit payment or reimbursement.
(e) Payment or reimbursement amounts. Payments or reimbursements under this section will be in amounts determined in accordance with this paragraph (e).
(1) If a third party is partially liable for the claimed hospital care or medical services, then
(2) If VA is the sole payer for hospital care and medical services, then
(The information collection requirements have been submitted to OMB and are pending OMB approval.)
[FR Doc. 2017-09163 Filed 5-4-17;
BILLING CODE 8320-01-P
i had a heart attack heart attack and triple by-pass 1n 1998. does the law cover expenses and loss of work for that?
