Older Americans want Medicare to pay for long-term care

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds a growing number of Americans age 40 and older think Medicare should cover the costs of long-term care for older adults.

But that option is unlikely to gain much traction as President Donald Trump's administration and Republicans in Congress look to cut the federal budget and repeal President Barack Obama's 2010 health care law.

Fifty-six percent of Americans age 40 and over think Medicare should have a major role in paying for ongoing living assistance. That's up from 39 percent who said so in 2013.

The poll shows most older Americans mistakenly believe they can rely already on Medicare already, and few have done much planning for their own long-term care.

One thought on "Older Americans want Medicare to pay for long-term care"

  1. Did anyone at the polling organization explain to the people polled that long term care insurance was included in the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act but dropped by the Obama administration (just as it arbitrarily dropped many other portions of its own bill)

