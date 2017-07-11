Obamacare's Latest Land Mines
Despite promises of more choices, lower costs, and the ability to access quality care close to home, Obamacare has failed the American people for the past seven years.
In fact, just this week, new reports were released underscoring the ongoing difficulties with the flawed law:
Number of Uninsured Americans Growing
According to a Gallup survey [http://www.gallup.com/poll/213665/uninsured-rate-rises.aspx] released Monday, the number of uninsured Americans has grown by nearly two million this year.
"Rising insurance premiums could be causing some Americans to forgo insurance, especially those who fail to qualify for federal subsidies," explains Gallup. "Furthermore, some insurance companies are leaving the ACA marketplace, and the lack of competition could be driving up the cost of plans for consumers."
Insurance Providers Waning
The
As the Washington Examiner [http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/almost-40-percent-fewer-obamacare-insurers-sign-up-for-next-year/article/2628177] notes, "Some insurers have said that they are leaving the markets because of mounting financial losses, while others have said they are leaving due to uncertainty surrounding Obamacare's future."
Premiums Skyrocketing
Under Obamacare, the average health insurance premiums in
The facts are clear. This law is unworkable. That's why
EDITORIAL: Prepare to fight over offshore drilling
RI governor signs bill requiring insurers to cover non-drug treatments for chronic pain
Advisor News
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Health System CEO Accuses GOP Of Sabotaging Insurance Exchanges
- Rhode Island Insurer Seeks 13.9% Average Rate Hike For Individual Plans
- Premier Health Plan To Exit Ohio Exchange
- Aetna Threatens To Pull Out Of Illinois Medicaid Market
- All LTC Protection Not Created Equal, Research Says
Life Insurance