Nothing left to burn: Lane County picks up the pieces after Monday’s fire

March 10 -- LANE COUNTY -- When looking out over the vast swaths of land in southern Lane County , it's not difficult to see that a fire just recently devoured 18,000 acres within county lines, and an estimated 39,000 more acres in Hodgeman and Ness counties.

As Bill Taldo , Lane County emergency management director and assistant fire chief, drove through the scorched fields Thursday, he described the barren, singed landscape encroaching on all sides as "a moonscape."

A weathervane spins outside a home destroyed by wildfire in Southeast Lane County Thursday.



While providing a tour of the devastation, Taldo traced the fire's suspected point of origin throughout the county, stopping at points along the way: ruined homesteads, a blackened tractor, ashen land blighted by silt and wind erosion, conglomerations of melted metal, and barren brown fields cluttered by the corpses of dead cattle, including calves strewn about the roadside, stiff with rigor mortis, waiting to be buried. By last count, 40 to 50 livestock were killed.

He said he suspected the fire to have started when Monday's 50 mph wind gusts dislodged an electric line sending sparks flailing onto the desiccated prairie.

Driving east at the intersection of County Road 80 and Rowdy Road in the direction of Quantum Road , the first homestead afflicted by the fire's 36-hour appetite could be seen over the hill.

A tractor, stripped to the frame by fire, sits in a field Southeast of Dighton Thursday.



Taldo described combating a fire that "has its own mind," one that changed directions with the winds and spared, almost inexplicably, select structures, such as a house that remains almost perfectly preserved amid heaps of ruin.

The fire left telltale signs of its presence, scorching the ground on all sides of a white wooden house. The windows were broken by the heat of the fire, but the majority of the house -- the paint, the wooden paneling, the shutters, the roof -- appeared untouched.

A nearby tractor, called brand new by Taldo, told a different story. Completely black with a hefty tree limb wedged across the roof of the compartment, the sorry condition of the John Deere tractor left no question that this was a destructive fire, and one that nearly caused human fatalities.

A dead calf, burned by wildfire, lies in a ditch ten miles southeast of Dighton Thursday.



Taldo described one of his own close encounters, recounting a narrow brush with doom, having barely escaped the flames as changes in wind direction encircled firefighters.

Though each firefighter navigated safely through breaks in the inferno, Taldo said one fireman had to be taken to the hospital to address ailments that accompany working in hot, heavy suits with little oxygen.

"You get adrenaline running, and your blood pressure up, and the smoke inhalation and lose oxygen supply and everything else. He needed attention, so we took him to the hospital," Taldo said, adding that the firefighter has since been released from medical care.

Taldo said that during the first day of what amounted to a two-day fire, firefighters were worked as long as 15 hours at one time, from noon Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday .

"A couple of us didn't get any sleep," he said. "I think I got a two-hour nap and was back out here the next day."

He said that once conditions were mostly under control in Lane County , a flare-up in Ness County on Tuesday afternoon required a resurgence of effort.

"So we'd been at it for 36 hours, some without sleep, most of us," Taldo said.

With 57,000 acres in total to cover across three counties, Taldo called the efforts to transport water to every hot spot and every new front gained by the head fire "a logistical nightmare," adding that about 30 trucks filled with hundreds of thousands of gallons of water constantly were rolling back and forth.

According to Taldo, six fire trucks were temporarily or permanently put out of commission by mechanical problems caused by heat, smoke and dust. He added that a tanker was lost when its engine overheated.

An ambulance was totaled in its first five minutes of service, Aldo said, due to extremely low visibility on the highway, where smoke, dust and debris filled the air. The ambulance rammed into the back of a pickup that had stopped in the middle of the road, completely flattening the front end. Nobody was hurt, but the ambulance, which Taldo called "fairly new," cost approximately $160,000 .

The fire itself gave residents their call to action, Taldo said, when thick black smoke lifted up into what was a cloudless sky Monday afternoon.

"They see the smoke, and they understand what's going on," he said. "We're so far and remote that they know the need is there. That's the only way we're going to survive out here."

'It's coming! Get out!'

When Mary Prose heard about the fire, she didn't think much of it at the time. The fire was still too far north to worry about, and her husband, Max, already was out disking the land, along with friend Barry Johnston , to contain it.

"He was up there disking that, and Barry was up there with him and they lost each other," Prose said. "Then I was in the house not really thinking much about anything, and Barry came in and opened up the door and he said, 'It's coming! Get out!"

Prose left the house without collecting her purse or cellphone and got into a rental car that she attempted to navigate through the thick haze of smoke, scraping against barbwire fences on both sides of the road along the way as she struggled to see.

When she reached a clearing in the smoke at County Road 20 , two-and-a-half miles from her home, she had no idea where her husband was and neither did Johnston.

Her husband had actually been driving the tractor eaten up by the flames near the fire's suspected origin. The tractor had gotten caught between a couple of trees, when Prose said her husband evacuated the vehicle with 10-foot flames 20 feet behind him.

"When he got out of the tractor, the smoke was all around and he didn't know where he was or anything," Prose said. "The smoke was like a miracle. The smoke just parted and he walked on out to the road, and then this neighbor guy came and picked him up ..."

When she returned home, her house was full of smoke. By 6:30 p.m. Monday , it was completely destroyed, resembling a wilted metal flower.

Prose said a change in wind direction determined the fate of her home of 41 years. The flames did, however, leave her guesthouse just 100 feet away almost unscathed.

"It went all around this house," she said. "I don't know what kept this one from burning."

The house that did burn was built of concrete walls with a metal roof, surrounded by a dirt driveway. But the house was built into an embankment, and the roof was just three feet from the ground, giving the encroaching flames just enough to make use of.

"We were very aware," Prose said. "My husband and I had talked about this because there's so much CRP out here and so much grass, and he (said) several times if there's ever a fire started there's nothing we can do about it, and that's exactly what happened."

Picking up the pieces

Though Prose said her family has good insurance, a guesthouse to move into, and kind neighbors and friends, she lost some valuable keepsake items in the inferno, including old wedding pictures and valued family photos.

Now, she said, their biggest priority is getting feed for their cattle and their fences rebuilt, an effort local community members already have contributed to.

"It's just very humbling what people are doing," Prose said. "We have to have rain. There's no doubt about it. This grass is not going to green up until we have moisture. And now it's blowing. There's dirt in the ditches. The CRP seems to blow worse than the pasture. That's why we're needing feed to feed our cattle. There's no grass for them to graze. Usually we go to grass about May 1 , and I don't think that's going to happen."

Despite the disaster's toll on her family, Prose isn't daunted. She said she still feels safe in her home, has slept well the last two nights and plans to stick things out.

"My husband doesn't ever want to move to town, and retirement is not part of his vocabulary, so I think we'll be always here. He wants to be here with his cattle," she said. "I really think it hasn't soaked in yet. It's almost surreal."

Driving back into Dighton , Taldo found the silver lining in the ashes. He said that although Monday's fire will cost Lane County more than any other fire he has ever seen, and the land will be slighted by silt and wind erosion until the rains bring the green back, as long as those 18,000 acres are scorched they are incapable of burning again -- until the seasons restore them.

Correction: Bill Taldo's name was misspelled in a previous version of this story.

