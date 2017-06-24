Clicky
Newswires
Newswires RSS Get our newsletter
Order Prints
Newswires 1 comment

New Orleans Mayor Landrieu Issues Statement on Senate GOP Health Care Bill

NEW ORLEANS, June 22 -- New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu issued the following statement in response to the Senate GOP Health Care Bill:

"After drafting a plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act behind closed doors with no public debate, the Senate is set to vote next week on a bill that will strip health care from tens of millions of our most vulnerable Americans.

"It should scare every American that the Senate plans to vote on this bill without understanding the true ramifications. What we do know is that, in Louisiana, the bill would kill the expansion of Medicaid that has brought health care to more than 425,000 residents--with 51,000 of those people living right here in New Orleans. The proposed bill will take Louisiana back to the days when an ear infection meant a mother loses her job because she waited hours in an emergency room with her sick child. Adults with aging parents will again have sleepless nights wondering how they will afford a good nursing home that provides quality care.

"America cannot be strong if she is not healthy. I will continue to stand with my fellow Mayors and the American people to fight for real, affordable healthcare for all. I hope that President Trump delivers on his promise to provide more Americans with better healthcare for less money."

One thought on “New Orleans Mayor Landrieu Issues Statement on Senate GOP Health Care Bill”

  1. I am. now retired from health insurance sales. All I can say about this crock of a piece of proposed legislation
    is that I would refuse to market it because if one is not part of the solution, one is part of the problem! The premier, wealthiest country is becoming mean spirited, class and wealth divided, and heartless! E.G.: Open up coal mining again, but make treating black lung disease unaffordable. Beyond sad, TRAGIC!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advisor News

More Advisor News

Annuity News

More Annuity News

Health/Employee Benefits

More Health/Employee Benefits

Life Insurance

Sponsor
More Life Insurance