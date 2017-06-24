New Orleans Mayor Landrieu Issues Statement on Senate GOP Health Care Bill

NEW ORLEANS , June 22 -- New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu issued the following statement in response to the Senate GOP Health Care Bill:

"After drafting a plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act behind closed doors with no public debate, the Senate is set to vote next week on a bill that will strip health care from tens of millions of our most vulnerable Americans.

"It should scare every American that the Senate plans to vote on this bill without understanding the true ramifications. What we do know is that, in Louisiana , the bill would kill the expansion of Medicaid that has brought health care to more than 425,000 residents--with 51,000 of those people living right here in New Orleans . The proposed bill will take Louisiana back to the days when an ear infection meant a mother loses her job because she waited hours in an emergency room with her sick child. Adults with aging parents will again have sleepless nights wondering how they will afford a good nursing home that provides quality care.