NARAL Pro-Choice America Issues Statement on Judicial Nominee Don Willett

WASHINGTON , Nov. 16 -- NARAL Pro-Choice America issued the following statement by National Communications Director Kaylie Hanson Long after the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Don Willett's nomination to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals :

" Don Willett is exactly the kind of anti-choice nominee Trump hopes will overturn Roe v. Wade, and it's no surprise Trump has already rewarded Willett's extreme views by putting him on his list of potential Supreme Court nominees.

"As we've said before, the Senate must halt all action on Trump nominees until the investigation into the Russian interference in our elections is complete.

"While the Department of Justice investigates Trump's associates for possible crimes against our country, Donald Trump should not be able to make lifetime appointments that will shape our judiciary for decades to come."

Background on Don Willett's record:

* Willett is on Donald Trump's list of potential Supreme Court nominees. Trump repeatedly promised on the campaign trail that he would only nominate people willing to overturn Roe v. Wade.

* After the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage, Willett mocked the landmark decision, expressing his support for "recognizing the constitutional right to marry bacon."

* While working for then-Governor George W. Bush , Willett wrote a memo denouncing women's rights. In the memo he pushed back against the 'Texas Federation of Business and Professional Women' for their support of "the ERA, affirmative action, abortion rights, legislation adding teeth to the Equal Pay Act, etc."(1)

* Willett has been endorsed by the anti-choice First Liberty Institute , a conservative legal organization. First Liberty Institute has represented for-profit businesses that refused to provide contraception coverage for their employees and offer services to same-sex couples.

* Willett is considered an expert by the Federalist Society .

Footnote:

1. Ken Herman , Bush adviser's memo critical of women's issues, AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN, July 15, 2000 .