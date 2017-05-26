Murphy Lays Out Facts of GOP’s Health Care Bill

"Here's what Trumpcare does: higher costs, less care, tax cuts for the rich. Premiums are projected to rise 20 percent in 2018. And if you're an older American, then you are targeted by the American Health Care Act. For some people, premiums will go up 700 percent to 800 percent," said Murphy. "We have an opioid epidemic raging throughout this country and th[is] bill will increase costs for people suffering from substance abuse by thousands of dollars. The bill takes insurance from 23 million people in order to pass along a
Murphy continued, "
The CBO report released yesterday made clear that under the American Health Care Act, 14 million fewer people would be insured next year, 23 million fewer people would be insured in 2026, and average premiums for single policyholders would increase by 20 percent next year.
Murphy has continuously called on Congressional Republicans to stop their dangerous crusade to repeal the ACA and to work in a bipartisan way to improve the law. Earlier this month, Murphy spoke on the
The full text of Murphy's remarks is below:
Thank you, Madam President. I rise to speak on the same subject as my friend from
Listen,
And so my Republican friend is right,
If
And on a second point that my friend from
Republican states refused to set up state-based exchanges.
In states that implemented the act like
And then comes
And finally on this question of a gun to the head of consumers - I guess that's a reference to the provision of the Affordable Care Act that says if you don't buy insurance, then you'll pay a tax penalty. That's absolutely part of the Affordable Care Act. Why? Because if you want protection for people with preexisting conditions, then you have to have a mandate that people buy insurance or else people just won't buy insurance until they're really sick knowing they can't be charged more. Actuarially, the protection for people with preexisting conditions only works with the individual mandate.
And I remember
If they want to preserve any modicum of protection for people with preexisting conditions, you have to require people to buy insurance. They just put the mandate in a different place. In the Affordable Care Act, the penalty kicks in if you don't buy insurance. In the House bill, the penalty kicks in after you've lost insurance and you try to sign up again. Same mandate, same penalty, just slightly different timetable for payment.
Here's what Trumpcare does: higher costs, less care, tax cuts for the rich.
I want to talk about the CBO score that came out last night. Not major adjustments from the first CBO score, but there are some important amendments that they make. But the bottom line is that if you care about costs, you're going to get higher costs. That's what CBO says. Twenty percent increase in costs the first year, 5 percent in the next year for good measure. Less care. I mean, just significantly less care. Twenty-three million people - big improvement, 24 million people lost care in the first House bill - 23 million people lose care in the second bill. And all this is done in order to pass along tax cuts for the wealthy. We're talking about
Here's what CBO says: premiums are projected to rise 20 percent in 2018. So our Republican friends who came down to this floor for six years and said we need to repeal the Affordable Care Act because costs are too high just passed a bill in the
And it gets a lot worse. The CBO says that if you are an individual with a preexisting condition and you live in a state that takes advantage of one of these waivers, the premiums, frankly, don't even matter to you because you won't be able to afford the catastrophic high costs associated with your illness. And if you're an older American, then you are targeted by the American Health Care Act.
A 64-year-old making
So the reason why massive numbers of people lose insurance is because 20 percent is just the average. For some people, premiums will go up 700 percent to 800 percent, especially if you are older or if you are lower income.
Here's what CBO says will happen if the Affordable Care Act stays. The number of uninsured will go up a little bit - it will tick up to about 28 million. But for all my colleagues on the Republican side who have been claiming that the Affordable Care Act is in a, quote, unquote, "death spiral", CBO tells you that you are wrong. You are wrong. They state clearly that the marketplaces will remain stable. Now, again, they may not be counting on the kind of sabotage that
Here's what happens if you pass the American Health Care Act - the number goes immediately up to over 40 million uninsured and peaks after ten years at 51 million people.
I guess what
Now, when we put up it chart a couple months ago, I think there was one additional state. So by moving from 24 million people losing insurance to 23 million people, one state came off this list. But that's the equivalent population of how many folks lose health care in this country. That's why I call this a humanitarian catastrophe.
And then let's just think about what CBO says about who benefits. Here's your 23 million people who lose insurance and it's a pretty simple formula here. The bill takes insurance from 23 million people in order to pass along a
By the way, there's another chart here. It's a great one. There's another chart here that shows you who benefits when you look at the tax breaks. If you make under
Let me just point out one more important thing that CBO says about this bill. Inside this bill in a new amendment that passed out of
CBO states less healthy people would face extremely high premiums despite the additional funding that would be available under the bill to reduce premiums. CBO says specifically, in particular, out-of-pocket spending on maternity care and mental health and substance abuse services could increase by thousands of dollars in a given year for the nongroup enrollees who would use those services.
So let me put a finer point on this. The legislative jiu jitsu that
So we have an opioid epidemic raging throughout this country and the House just passed a bill that will increase costs for people suffering from substance abuse by thousands of dollars. We can do better.
That's what Americans want us to do. The majority of Americans do not want this bill repealed. The majority of Americans today support the Affordable Care Act, and, yeah, that number is different than what it was a few years ago. And maybe that's because faced with this benefit, faced with these insurance protections being eliminated, Americans are rallying to the defense of the Affordable Care Act. Now that doesn't mean that
Thank you, Mr. President. I yield the floor.
Thank the lord that we have have people that see through this scam that the republicans are trying to jam the the throats of the American public. If anything like this actually passes, the republicans will never win another election.
Signed, a lifelong republican, that will now vote D, across the board
