Moderates Balk At Revised Health Bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The moribund Republican health care bill received a jolt of life when the conservative House Freedom Caucus endorsed a revised version of the measure. But a leading GOP moderate criticized the reshaped legislation as a conservative exercise in "blame-shifting and face-saving" that wasn't winning new support from party centrists, leaving its fate unclear.
The embrace by the hard-line Freedom Caucus Wednesday supplied fresh votes and momentum for GOP leaders, who also lined up behind the plan and crave a legislative victory for themselves and President Donald Trump. Opposition by most of the caucus' roughly three dozen members was a major factor when House leaders canceled a vote on the legislation last month in a mortifying setback for the party.
The changes would let states escape a requirement under President Barack Obama's health care law that insurers charge healthy and seriously ill customers the same rates. They could also be exempted from Obama's mandate that insurers cover a list of services like maternity care, and from its bar against charging older customers more than triple their rates for younger ones.
Conservatives embraced the revisions as a way to lower people's health care expenses, but moderates saw them as diminishing coverage because insurers could make policies for their most ill — and expensive — customers too costly for them to afford.
"I have always campaigned on making sure that no one is denied coverage based on pre-existing condition," said Rep. Leonard Lance, R-N.J., who said he remained opposed to the legislation.
The Freedom Caucus turnabout also shifts pressure for passing the bill — a top priority for the GOP — onto party moderates. They are certain to come under intense lobbying from the White House and party leaders to jump on board.
Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said the proposal "helps us get to consensus," but stopped short of saying it would win them enough votes to finally prevail.
Keeping GOP options for quick action alive, the House Rules Committee approved special procedures that could allow a sudden House vote on a health care bill through Saturday, though that seemed unlikely.
In a statement, the Freedom Caucus said while the new package "still does not fully repeal Obamacare, we are prepared to support it to keep our promise to the American people to lower health care costs."
Many moderates opposed the initial Republican bill before the latest proposed changes, and there were no signs that the revisions converted any of them into supporters. The legislation does things they oppose, including cutting the Medicaid health insurance program for the poor and providing less generous federal subsidies to help people buy coverage than under Obama's law.
The changes were authored by Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the Freedom Caucus and Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., one leader of the moderate House Tuesday Group, along with White House help.
But Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa., another and longer-tenured leader of that 50-member centrist organization, told reporters that those in his group who were against the bill "remain opposed." He also lashed out at conservatives for advancing the revisions.
"This is simply a matter of blame-shifting and face-saving" for a bill going nowhere, Dent said. He said that if the House measure survives, revised or not, it would be substantially rewritten in the Senate, where it faces broad opposition.
There was a clear upsurge in conservative support for the bill, with even Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, a vocal foe of the House measure, calling the changes "a significant improvement." Influential conservative Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, was also now backing it, as was Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala.
But Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., remained a "no." Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., said he was undecided and said that Meadows had told Freedom Caucus members to "vote your conscience."
Other Republicans said the House should send the measure to the Senate to keep the effort alive.
"They certainly haven't been particularly helpful in the process and a number of them have been busy rolling hand grenades across the Rotunda for about three months," said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla. "I'd like to see them wrestle with this for a while."
In an added boost for the revised bill, a constellation of conservative groups announced support including Club for Growth, Heritage Action and Americans for Prosperity, which is backed by the wealthy Koch brothers.
Opponents included AARP representing older people, the Catholic Health Association of the United States and the American Academy of Family Physicians.
In one point of contention, the proposed changes would exempt members and staffers of Congress if their states obtain waivers to Obama's coverage mandates. After the language was criticized, MacArthur's office issued a statement saying he opposed "special treatment" for Congress and would work on separate legislation to change it.
Associated Press writers Erica Werner, Kevin Freking, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.
2 thoughts on “Moderates Balk At Revised Health Bill”
Republicans making fools of themselves again. Airing out their dirty laundry. Repeal and replace needs to happen so Rs get in a room and hash this out, out of the public eye and when you have a plan that every R can support then go public and be transparent with the content. Simple. No one is going to get everything they want in the bill………so negotiate, precious little of that has happened for the past decade or more.
The main problem I have with the bill remains and it is this: The tax credits for individuals to purchase health plans are not available to workers whose employers offer them coverage. On the surface that seems pretty benign but the reality is that small employers and firms in tight margin businesses would find they are better off to drop their health plans (may be just for the hourly workers) and let those workers get tax credits to buy their own plans. In other words, employers will drop plans and shift more people onto the tax credit system. Many people don’t think this will happen but it will. Small employers and companies on tight margins don’t want health plans – they offer them because they have to in order to compete. If they don’t need the health plans because workers can get their own plan with tax credits, why would employers keep their plans? Millions will either lose coverage or be shifted onto the government subsidized system. Instead, tax credits (perhaps at a reduced amount) should be available to workers to pay for their share of their employer plan. Employers should be encouraged to offer and subsidize coverage by tying the tax deductibility to their plan. Overall, it’s just good policy to encourage employers to have health benefits. This plan reduces, and in some cases would eliminate, the incentive for employers to continue health benefits. Why would they if they can get the government to pay for it?
White House Backs Off As Lawmakers Work To Avert Shutdown
Insurance Agency Helps Nonprofits Move to Medicaid Fee-for-Service Model with Less Risk
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- T. Rowe Price Doubles Down On Active Management Strategy
- Raymond James Posts 2Q Profit
- Wells Fargo Faces Shareholders, Protesters At Annual Meeting
- T. Rowe Price Group Reports Q1 Results Up From Last Year
- Connecticut Advisor Banned From Securities Industry For Life
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- American Equity Committed to Independent Channel, Despite BIC
- Bank Annuity Sales Rise, Insurance Income Falls
- Allianz Life Widens FIA Lead Over American Equity
- AAP to DOL: Rescind the Rule
- DOL Fiduciary Rule Comment Period Closes
Life Insurance
Property and Casualty News
More Property and Casualty News
- Universal Insurance Profit Rises 24%, Company Still Seeks Rate Hike
- Astronomical Auto Insurance Is Biggest Drag On Detroit, Mayor Says
- North Carolina Woman Convicted Of Staging Car Accidents
- Insurer Files $5.2M Lawsuit Over Pennsylvania Fire
- Chubb Tops Street 1Q Forecasts