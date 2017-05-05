"Today we made history by taking the first important step toward rescuing hardworking families from the failures and skyrocketing costs of Obamacare.
"For years now, American families have been struggling under the broken promises of this failed law, losing their doctors and plans they were told they could keep, and seeing their deductibles and premiums skyrocket by double digits to the point where many can no longer afford care at all.
"Our bill is focused on lowering costs and putting patients back in charge of their health care decisions while making sure that people with pre-existing conditions are protected from high costs and can't be denied coverage.
"We also reform the badly broken
"Those Americans who lost their coverage, who were forced to choose between paying their mortgage or paying their premiums, who could not find full-time work as a result of businesses being forced to slash their hours under the crushing burden of the unaffordable mandates placed on them, were the Americans who suffered the real-life consequences of this failed law and sounded the alarm for years on the absolute necessity of repealing it. It was these Americans who sent Republican majorities to
"In 2016, that message was delivered to
"Today, the American people saw their government listen to their voices and act on their priorities, and I am glad to tell them that the days of Obamacare will soon be over."
One thought on “Majority Whip Scalise Issues Statement on Passage of American Health Care Act”
What does this bill you boast of portend to do for continuation of care for poor people already enrolled under the affordable healthcare act (ACA)? If the return on the bill in dollars to over 300,000,000 (three hundred million) Americans is $900,000,000, that means a return of $3 (three dollars) per American. You Representatives and Senators give away Billions (more than millions) in foreign aid, and Billions in tax loopholes to prevent the rich from paying a fixed non-fancy tax rate without need for deductions based solely on personal profits and gains, which is to promote the general welfare of all Americans, regardless of financial, racial, religious, social, sexual or other arbitrarily capriced (concocted) artificial variances rationalized for other than maximizing the greater contribution to the public largesse by those who possess the most of the public and private largesse. So, what do you particularly propose as the solution to maintaining the current status quo of every person under healthcare coverage today; and what do you think about an across the board tax bill which taxes all earnings, profits and gains for promotion of the general welfare of “We the people?”
