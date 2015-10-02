Law Office of Susan A. Katzen Launches Digital Protection Service

Newport Beach, CA (PRWEB) October 02, 2015

"The new service, Directive Communication Systems Digital Asset Protection, will offer security for digital assets of clients," said Susan. "This includes their airline miles and other rewards program benefits."

Susan and her office are dedicated to helping their clients with more than just the law and the new service is an effort to ensure that, as digital security is a growing issue in society today. "People need to be able to access services securely, particularly sensitive information relevant to legal issues," said Susan. "We are proud to be proactive in securing our clients' information."

Additionally, the firm is honored to announce its sponsorship of the Down Syndrome Association of Orange County's Buddy Walk on Sunday, November 1 , which it has supported for several years. The Buddy Walk was initiated in 1995 by the National Down Syndrome Society to unify parent organizations across the nation and raise awareness about people with Down Syndrome. The Down Syndrome Association of Orange County (DSAOC) hosts this annual awareness and fundraising walk each fall at Angel Stadium of Anaheim .

"The Orange County Buddy Walk brings parents and supporters together for a great day, and is the largest fundraising event for the DSAOC," said Susan. "Families, organizations and companies who register enjoy a day of exciting activities on a Major League Baseball field, and we are proud to be a part of this day."

A member of the State Bar of California , Susan has been practicing law for thirty-eight years. She and her office focus on estate planning, special needs planning, trust administration and probate. Many of the firm's cases involve special needs, including one client who earned a gold medal in swimming during this year's Special Olympics . Susan stated that "it is so important, particularly for attorneys, to be an advocate for those who need protection. Offering digital protection is just one way that we are trying to serve our clients proactively."

About Susan A. Katzen Susan A. Katzen is an attorney with more than three decades of experience. Susan and her team often work with those with special needs and she is a member of both the Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley Chambers of Commerce. The Law Office of Susan A. Katzen is located at 5000 Birch Street , Suite 9600, Newport Beach, CA 92660. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call Susan at (714) 374-2244 or visit her at Google+ or her site at skatzenlaw.com.

