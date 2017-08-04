LaMalfa Statement on Rising Health Insurance Premiums in Northern California

( Washington, DC ) - Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R- Richvale ) issued the following statement after Covered California announced that Californians will experience an average health insurance premium increase of 12.5%. Northern California is hit the hardest of all, with an average premium increase of 33.2% for 2018.

LaMalfa said: "After a 13% rise in premiums in 2017, you would forgive Californians for expecting a decrease this year. Unfortunately, that is not the case - as North State residents will experience an average rate increase of 33.2% in 2018. This is exactly why the ACA must be repealed and replaced with something that middle income families can afford. Premiums continue to rise at an increasingly alarming rate, and the only solution offered by Covered California is to switch to a worse plan. This doesn't cut it - not for California and not for America - and we must continue the fight to repeal this disastrous law and replace it with something that works."

Congressman Doug LaMalfa is a lifelong farmer representing California's First Congressional District , including Butte , Glenn , Lassen , Modoc , Nevada , Placer , Plumas , Shasta , Sierra , Siskiyou and Tehama Counties.

Read this original document at: https://lamalfa.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/lamalfa-statement-on-rising-health-insurance-premiums-in-northern