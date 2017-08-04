Clicky
1 comment

LaMalfa Statement on Rising Health Insurance Premiums in Northern California

(Washington, DC) - Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) issued the following statement after Covered California announced that Californians will experience an average health insurance premium increase of 12.5%. Northern California is hit the hardest of all, with an average premium increase of 33.2% for 2018.

LaMalfa said: "After a 13% rise in premiums in 2017, you would forgive Californians for expecting a decrease this year. Unfortunately, that is not the case - as North State residents will experience an average rate increase of 33.2% in 2018. This is exactly why the ACA must be repealed and replaced with something that middle income families can afford. Premiums continue to rise at an increasingly alarming rate, and the only solution offered by Covered California is to switch to a worse plan. This doesn't cut it - not for California and not for America - and we must continue the fight to repeal this disastrous law and replace it with something that works."

Congressman Doug LaMalfa is a lifelong farmer representing California's First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama Counties.

    Another answer for affordable dependable care for families and individuals are the fast-growing healthcare sharing ministry programs like Christian-based Liberty HealthShare, and Catholic-based Solidarity HealthShare. Certified ministry programs like these are recognized by the ACA and classified as a 501(c)(3) organization. Since not classified as typical health insurance, they are exempt from State Insurance regulations and the Individual Mandate. They are health care programs where participating responsible Christians or organized denominations holding common ethical or religious beliefs pay low monthly premiums & deductibles and share in medical costs through a formalized well-coordinated online electronic payment process. You go to any hospital or doctor you choose and much more affordable than Insurance Exchange Marketplace rates!

