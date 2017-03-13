Key Points : AHCA Lowers Premiums, Increases Choices

March 13, 2017

Speaker Ryan Press Office

A new Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimate confirms that the American Health Care Act will lower premiums and increase access to quality, affordable care.

The CBO's estimate shows that the legislation advances the core goals of our plan to repeal and replace Obamacare:

*Lowers premiums by 10 percent.

*Reduces the federal deficit by $337 billion .

*Makes major entitlement reform, capping Medicaid spending for the first time, saving taxpayers $880 billion .

*Increases choices for consumers, creating a vibrant market where people will have more freedom and flexibility to get the plan they want.

*Lowers taxes by $883 billion , providing massive tax relief for middle-income Americans and small business owners.

This report does not take into account additional steps Congress and the Trump administration are taking that will further lower costs and increase choices for families.

*As an example, HHS Secretary Tom Price wrote a letter to governors today offering additional flexibility to improve market stabilization and affordable choices.

We appreciate concerns about making sure people have access to coverage.

*This report finds that most of the drop in coverage is attributed to repeal of the individual mandate, because people are no longer forced to purchase government-mandated coverage.

*Under our plan, there will be a stable transition so that no one has the rug pulled out from under them.

*People who do not receive coverage through work or a government program will be provided with a tax credit to help purchase the plan of their choice.

*We are committed to making sure that every American has access to quality, affordable coverage.

Obamacare has proven that government-mandated coverage does not equal access to care, and now the law is collapsing.

*Our plan repeals Obamacare's flawed subsidies, which left millions of low- and middle-income Americans behind.

*Instead of being forced to buy expensive, one-size-fits-all coverage, people will be able to buy a plan they want and can afford. More choices mean lower premiums, as this report shows.