Insurers Saying 'Goodbye To Obamacare'
"With the latest departures, more than 40 percent of
'Aetna Is Saying Goodbye To Obamacare.... [Will] Not Offer Policies In Nebraska Or Delaware Next Year'
"Aetna is saying goodbye to Obamacare. The insurance giant announced Wednesday that it would not offer policies in
* "Aetna said on Wednesday that it will withdraw individual market plans in
* "Aetna will complete its withdrawal from Affordable Care Act insurance exchanges for 2018, announcing on Wednesday that lingering financial losses and uncertainty about the marketplaces' future was prompting it to exit two final states." ("Aetna Exiting All ACA Insurance Marketplaces In 2018," The
* "The company said it expects to lose more than
"The white flag is especially notable because Aetna led ObamaCare's industry cheering section in 2009 and 2010 and was once inclined to accept the exchanges as temporary loss leaders to support the mission of universal coverage." (Editorial, "Aetna Says Sayonara To ObamaCare,"
"Aetna's withdrawal is the latest in a series of insurers leaving Obamacare. The exodus began last year, when several carriers announced they were exiting or downsizing in 2017 after suffering large losses. Humana already announced it is completely abandoning the individual market in 2018. UnitedHealthcare pulled out of
"Aetna's exit leaves
* "Nebraskans and Iowans who need individual health insurance next year may have only one choice. And even that one company,
One thought on “Insurers Saying ‘Goodbye To Obamacare’”
The government should get out of the health care business. Since Obama care, my husband and I have lost our insurance. Our co-pays and deductibles are extremely high. I haven’t been able to take a drug my Dr wants me to take because I can’t afford it.
Give us the right to shop around and buy our own ins.
