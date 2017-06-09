You may not hear about it on the nightly news or see it in your morning newspaper, but I wanted to let you know that the Under Dodd-Frank, our country is losing one community bank per day, on average. Without these community banks, America's small businesses cannot hire, invest, or get the loans they need to get off the ground. As I said today, The CHOICE Act will change all that, and it will end the practice of "too big to fail." Taxpayers should not be on the hook for Now, less than 5 months since P.S. Here's some more good news that you may not hear about on cable news: to date, the Republican-led House has passed 158 bills, making it the most productive in the modern era. Our mailing address is: H-232, The
P.S. Here's some more good news that you may not hear about on cable news: to date, the Republican-led House has passed 158 bills, making it the most productive in the modern era.
One thought on “House passes a jobs bill”
If it’s the type of job bill you pass, you can keep it. You are a shame to this country, you haven’t done anything worth anything to help anybody but yourself. Please, don’t call yourself Christians, you are anything but…
