Clicky
Newswires
Newswires RSS Get our newsletter
Order Prints
Newswires 1 comment

House Leadership Recklessly Pursues Privatization of Medicare in Budget Process

WASHINGTON, July 19 -- The National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare issued the following news release:

Congress is targeting the health and financial well-being of America's seniors by making yet another attempt to privatize Medicare. Today the House Budget Committee is marking up the GOP's FY 2018 budget resolution, which includes Speaker Paul Ryan's "Medicare premium support" scheme - an innocuous name for turning time-tested senior health care coverage into "Coupon-Care." The House budget blueprint slashes nearly $500 billion from Medicare over ten years and raises the Medicare eligibility age to 67 - along with gutting Medicaid and other social safety net programs for needy seniors.

National Committee President Max Richtman says that converting Medicare into a voucher program is an existential threat to the program itself. "Over time, giving seniors vouchers to purchase health insurance would dramatically increase their out of pocket costs since the fixed amount of the voucher is unlikely to keep up with the rising costs of health care," says Richtman. "And, as healthier seniors choose less costly private plans, sicker and poorer seniors would remain in traditional Medicare, leading to untenable costs, diminished coverage, and an eventual demise of traditional Medicare, plain and simple. Of course, raising the eligibility age to 67 - as the House spending plan also proposes - is in itself a drastic benefit cut."

Undermining Medicare has been a long-held dream of fiscal conservatives. Their "premium support" proposal is a thinly veiled scheme to allow traditional Medicare to "wither on the vine," as former House Speaker Newt Gingrich once put it.

Privatization is being sold as "improving customer choice," but based on the way current Medicare Advantage plans work, private insurance will continue to offer fewer choices of doctors than traditional Medicare does. If traditional Medicare is allowed to shrink and collapse, true choice will disappear, too.

"Weakening Medicare is a politically perilous path for Republicans," says Richtman. "Recent polling indicates that large majorities of Americans across party lines prefer that Medicare be kept the way it is, not to mention that President Trump repeatedly promised to protect the program during the 2016 campaign."

Meanwhile, the National Committee strongly condemns other priorities of the 2018 budget resolution. The marked-up House spending plan will likely include:

*Painful cuts to Medicaid, which seniors depend on for long-term care services and supports.

*Reaffirmation of a House rule that puts 11 million Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries at risk of a 7% benefit cut in 2028.

*Caps on non-defense spending that will likely lead to devastating cuts to Older Americans Act programs and the Social Security Administration (SSA) operating budget.

*Reductions to SSI (Supplemental Security Insurance), which provides cash assistance to low-income seniors and people with disabilities.

The savings from these devastating cuts will likely go to tax breaks for the wealthy. Last year's House Republican tax plan gave 99.6% of its benefits to the top one-percent of earners, with virtually nothing for middle and low income Americans.

One thought on “House Leadership Recklessly Pursues Privatization of Medicare in Budget Process”

  1. This group is probably the leading senior-hate-speech source in the United States. Its trick is to just lie and lie and lie to seniors and hope something sticks (but if some senior wants to send in $50 that’s OK too).

    The Democrats’ “push granny off the cliff” BS regarding Medicare reform proposals in Diane Black’s 2018 GOP House Budget seems to be conveniently forgetting that its 10-year Medicare spending projections of about $8 trillion net and resulting “savings” (not “cuts”) have already been scored by CBO… in 2013… against the then CBO baseline, which in turn is analgous to the Medicare Trustees’ recently announced 10-year gross projections. ((And that September 2013 CBO scoring was done by the Democrats’ CBO, not the new Republican CBO, which is bound to show even more favorable spending projections and “savings” for both the Medicare Trust funds… and we Medicare beneficiaries as a group.)

    Oh by the way, the difference between Black’s $8 Trillion plus and the Trustees’ projections are only about 5% of the
    total former projected spend. That’s another little factoid you will not hear from the Democrats and hate groups like the one who put out this lie. They will keep saying $500 billion without context as if $500 billion were half the projected spend line… and that of course the GOP is out to kill you.

    The Democrat CBO’s scoring in September 2013 said the 2018-2027 GOP proposal will save both the Federal government and we, the Medicare beneficiary, a lot of money. Forget the massive trillion-dollar numbers that Federal swamp dwellers throw around; just think of how much you will save if — like those of us on public Part C Medicare health plans today — you do not have to spend thousands of dollars a year on private expensive AARP-like Medigap insurance and Part D premiums. Think of a day when one of the public Part C choices is basically a Medigap F Plan at half the price and with an annual out of pocket spend limit and self-administered prescription drug coverage.

    But if you want to keep spending all that money with AARP, that’s OK too. Ms. Black’s proposal is all about giving seniors choice.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advisor News

Sponsor
More Advisor News

Annuity News

Sponsor
More Annuity News

Health/Employee Benefits

More Health/Employee Benefits

Life Insurance

Sponsor
More Life Insurance
Newswires
Newswires RSS Get our newsletter
Order Prints
Newswires No comments

John Hancock Introduces Variable Universal Life Insurance With Vitality

BOSTON, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- John Hancock today launched a new Protection variable universal life product, Protection VUL that offers significantly lower premiums and cash value growth potential, giving consumers the opportunity for affordable life insurance coverage that can help them meet their long-term financial objectives and pursue longer, healthier lives with the John Hancock Vitality program.

For the first time, Protection VUL policyholders can earn rewards and premium savings of up to 15 percent for the everyday things they do to stay healthy with the John Hancock Vitality program. In fact, the healthier their lifestyle, the greater their rewards, including $600 in annual savings on healthy food purchases1 as well as the opportunity to earn an Apple Watch® Series 22 by exercising regularly. John Hancock is also giving every new policyholder a complimentary Fitbit® device to help them get started.

"At John Hancock, we're focused on providing consumers with innovative solutions designed to help meet a variety of financial planning needs," said Brooks Tingle, senior vice president, Marketing and Strategy, John Hancock Insurance. "By expanding the John Hancock Vitality offerings to include Protection VUL, we can help many more consumers better prepare for the future, while also supporting them as they take steps to lead longer, healthier lives," said Tingle.

Protection VUL is designed for pre-retirees, and features strong death benefit protection along with cash value accumulation potential that can offer consumers flexibility to help them meet future financial goals. Policyholders can also choose from a diversified range of underlying investment accounts that represent nearly every major asset class and investment style.

The new Protection VUL offers additional attractive features including LifeTrack, John Hancock's quick, easy and dynamic policy management solution to help clients and advisors ensure life insurance policies stay on track to meet their intended insurance goals.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a division of Manulife, a leading Canada-based financial services group with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States. Operating as Manulife in Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, our group of companies offers clients a diverse range of financial protection products and wealth management services through its extensive network of employees, agents and distribution partners. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were $1 trillion (US $754 billion) as at March 31, 2017. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as 'MFC' on the TSX, NYSE and PSE, and under '945' on the SEHK. Manulife can be found on the Internet at manulife.com.

The John Hancock unit, through its insurance companies, comprises one of the largest life insurers in the United States. John Hancock offers and administers a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments,  401(k) plans, long-term care insurance, college savings, and other forms of business insurance. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

Other Important Information

Variable universal life insurance has annual fees and expenses associated with it in addition to life insurance related charges (which differ with the product chosen), including surrender charges and investment management fees. Variable universal life insurance products are long-term contracts and are sold by prospectus.  They are subject to market risk due to the underlying sub-accounts, and are unsuitable as a short term savings vehicle. The primary purpose of variable universal life insurance is to provide lifetime protection against economic loss due to the death of the insured person.  Cash values are not guaranteed if the client is invested in the investment accounts.  There are risks associated with each investment option, and the policy may lose value.

Please contact 1-800-827-4546 to obtain product and fund prospectuses (for New York, contact 1-877-391-3748, option 4).  The prospectuses contains complete details on investment objectives, risks, fees, charges and expenses as well as other information about the investment company. Please read the prospectuses carefully containing this and other information on the product and the underlying portfolios and consider these factors carefully before investing.

1. HealthyFood savings are based on qualifying purchases and may vary based on the terms of the John Hancock Vitality program.

2. Apple Watch Series 2 can be ordered for an initial payment of $25 plus tax and over the next two years, monthly payments are based on the number of workouts completed. An iPhone 5 or later is required to use Apple Watch Series 2. The Retail Installment Agreement with the Vitality Group will need to be signed electronically at checkout. Apple is not a participant in or sponsor of this promotion. Apple Watch is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Please note: Apple Watch Series 2 program is not available in New York.

Insurance policies and/or associated riders and features may not be available in all states. Some riders may have additional fees and expenses associated with them.

Vitality is the provider of the John Hancock Vitality Program in connection with the life insurance policy and Healthy Engagement Rider.

John Hancock Vitality Program rewards and discounts are only available to the person insured under the eligible life insurance policy. Rewards and discounts are subject to change and are not guaranteed to remain the same for the life of the policy.

Premium savings are in comparison to the same John Hancock policy without the Vitality program. Annual premium savings will vary based upon policy type, the terms of the policy, and the level of the insured's participation in the John Hancock Vitality program.

Insurance products are issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02210 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595, and securities are offered through John Hancock Distributors LLC through other broker/dealers that have a selling agreement with John Hancock Distributors LLC, 197 Clarendon Street, Boston, MA 02117.

MLINY071117026
PR-2017-50

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-hancock-introduces-new-variable-universal-life-insurance-with-vitality-300493118.html

SOURCE John Hancock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advisor News

Sponsor
More Advisor News

Annuity News

Sponsor
More Annuity News

Health/Employee Benefits

More Health/Employee Benefits

Life Insurance

Sponsor
More Life Insurance