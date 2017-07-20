National Committee President
Undermining Medicare has been a long-held dream of fiscal conservatives. Their "premium support" proposal is a thinly veiled scheme to allow traditional Medicare to "wither on the vine," as former House Speaker
Privatization is being sold as "improving customer choice," but based on the way current
"Weakening Medicare is a politically perilous path for
Meanwhile, the National Committee strongly condemns other priorities of the 2018 budget resolution. The marked-up House spending plan will likely include:
*Painful cuts to Medicaid, which seniors depend on for long-term care services and supports.
*Reaffirmation of a House rule that puts 11 million
*Caps on non-defense spending that will likely lead to devastating cuts to Older Americans Act programs and the
*Reductions to SSI (
The savings from these devastating cuts will likely go to tax breaks for the wealthy. Last year's House Republican tax plan gave 99.6% of its benefits to the top one-percent of earners, with virtually nothing for middle and low income Americans.
One thought on “House Leadership Recklessly Pursues Privatization of Medicare in Budget Process”
This group is probably the leading senior-hate-speech source in the United States. Its trick is to just lie and lie and lie to seniors and hope something sticks (but if some senior wants to send in $50 that’s OK too).
The Democrats’ “push granny off the cliff” BS regarding Medicare reform proposals in Diane Black’s 2018 GOP House Budget seems to be conveniently forgetting that its 10-year Medicare spending projections of about $8 trillion net and resulting “savings” (not “cuts”) have already been scored by CBO… in 2013… against the then CBO baseline, which in turn is analgous to the Medicare Trustees’ recently announced 10-year gross projections. ((And that September 2013 CBO scoring was done by the Democrats’ CBO, not the new Republican CBO, which is bound to show even more favorable spending projections and “savings” for both the Medicare Trust funds… and we Medicare beneficiaries as a group.)
Oh by the way, the difference between Black’s $8 Trillion plus and the Trustees’ projections are only about 5% of the
total former projected spend. That’s another little factoid you will not hear from the Democrats and hate groups like the one who put out this lie. They will keep saying $500 billion without context as if $500 billion were half the projected spend line… and that of course the GOP is out to kill you.
The Democrat CBO’s scoring in September 2013 said the 2018-2027 GOP proposal will save both the Federal government and we, the Medicare beneficiary, a lot of money. Forget the massive trillion-dollar numbers that Federal swamp dwellers throw around; just think of how much you will save if — like those of us on public Part C Medicare health plans today — you do not have to spend thousands of dollars a year on private expensive AARP-like Medigap insurance and Part D premiums. Think of a day when one of the public Part C choices is basically a Medigap F Plan at half the price and with an annual out of pocket spend limit and self-administered prescription drug coverage.
But if you want to keep spending all that money with AARP, that’s OK too. Ms. Black’s proposal is all about giving seniors choice.
