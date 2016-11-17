Fitzgerald is a lifelong
Although some patients were treated for long periods without improvement and transferred to a state institution, most did get better. They were placed in residential facilities and eventually returned to their families, Fitzgerald said.
So what happened? Several complex economic factors contributed to the downfall of the mental health system in
Inflation created skyrocketing costs. As a result, psychiatric hospitals became private, for-profit enterprises. Eventually the insurance companies partnered with managed care companies to keep costs even lower. In the 1990s, the state changed the funding streams for mental health in a two-step process of realignment and capitation.
Corporations stepped into the market because they could provide mental health services for even less. The Psychiatric Health Facility, or PHF, proliferated. The PHF, pronounced "puff," started out as a low cost mental health solution for rural areas before appearing in cities. The Santa Cruz PHF is run by the
"PHFs have very low regulations, they are exempt from high facility costs and they can't treat anyone who needs hospital-level care. As a result, their staffing requirements are low. They don't pay well and they're not unionized," Fitzgerald said. "They also can't have more than 16 beds."
The PHF's metrics are based on length of stay and remission rate. As a result, Fitzgerald said, PHFs are incentivized to release patients early and not re-admit them.
Just as important is the fact that the
By opting to limit the number of beds and services available, the
Unfortunately, a leadership void in the mental health community exists. Namely, the state of
"Somebody once said, 'Every system is perfectly designed to achieve the results that it gets.' The death of
One thought on “Hospital director weighs in on Santa Cruz County mental health services”
It is third year, like all agency mislead me and I cannot find who is in charge to investigate Santa Cruz County Mental Health Department at 1400 Emeline Avenue, Building K, Santa Cruz, CA 95060.
It is six years, like I am and my manic daughter suffer of refusal to provide an appropriate medical services for early intervention and prevention and especially in crisis. My complaints against power abuse, intentional neglect and misdiagnosis, set up mistreatment, torture, organised and orchestrated mismanagement of severely mentaly ill and traumatic brain injured vulnerable person have not been read and ignored. Bunch of career criminals lead this County and there is no man who can help me and my daughter.
No one agency responsible for investigation is willing to investigate another Department in the same County. They protect each other and enjoy to be untouchable, and above the law. The County Adult Protective Services, Quality Improvements Department, County Health Agency Services, DAO, or Grand Jury neither of them is willing to do their job and Sheriff Department refused to accept a report of abuse and neglect of dependent adult. My daughter hardly survived this time and maybe it was last time when I was able to find her, while SCPD refused to activate search of dependent adult and it led her to be missing and imprisoned with no food. no money, no phone, no place to go for 45 days, because I was refused of immideate medical services for her manic syndromes on March 14. It is unbelivable like those authorities trained how to get away with anything. And now MHD trying to finish her inside the Telecare hospital. I am sick of that secret conspiracy and army of rats.
This torture is ongoing and outrageous and I have not enough words to describe it. I believe it set up by evils to retaliate me and my daughter for my complaints against power abuse. They are murdering my daughter and want me to suffer greatly. Please help me to get my daughter out of killers hands and make sure that MHD does not have 100% acces to my daughter’s brain without me,commissioner and special investigator. My character was assassinated, my daughter’s mind is corrupted against her own well-being and safety and they scared her away from me, because of my complaints. My name on the black list, I am in vacuum. Nobody wants to get in troubles for helping me. No patient advocate, no Legal Aid, no public defender, no NAMI, no MHAB. Complete total isolation surrounded by deep government corruption. Please help, our lives in jeopardy. Those evils with criminal minds brutaly torturing my daughter. They are pathological liars. Whatever they say it is not true, but just to mislead. Thank you for your time reading this. I look forward hearing from you.
