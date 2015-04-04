Helton dedicates life to serving others

April 03 --Born in Kitts to a family of nine boys and one girl, 80-year-old Howard Helton , of Rio Vista , said he was the ninth child to the late Maggie Irene and Hiram High Helton.

"My mother was born on Ivy Hill in 1892 and my dad was born in Harlan , on the site where the Harlan Public Library now sits, in 1888," said Helton.

Drafted at the age of 18 in 1952, Helton served approximately 10 years in the U.S. Army . He served in the Korean War, along with his brother, Avery, who was drafted in 1951 into the U.S. Marine Corps . Helton received an honorable discharge in 1962 after having also served in Germany patrolling the Russian border, he said.

"I worked in Army intelligence for five years during the time I was stationed in Italy and France ," said Helton. "I was also in a nuclear weapon school in Germany for a little over two years."

Helton said he was proud of the fact that so many of his brothers also served their country honorably especially during war times. He said his four brothers Hobert, U.S. Army , Cleve, U.S. Navy , Lawrence, U.S. Army , and Elijah, U.S. Army - Air Force , all served in World War II. He added his brother, Hobart, was a prisoner of war at that time.

"My youngest brother was severely burned while in service in the Navy ," said Helton. "My oldest brother, Trap, didn't serve because he was injured in the coal mines and was unable to pass the physical."

Helton later married Eda Geraldine and they were married 39 years when she passed away in 2007. They didn't have any children.

"I went to Illinois to work for Roper's Stove Company for about 15 years," said Helton. "While I was there I served in the Honor Guard and was a member of their VFW. I finally came back to Harlan County and worked for National Life Insurance for a period of approximately four years and Lincoln Income Insurance for another year."

Elected Harlan County Jailer in 1979 on the Independent ticket, Helton said he was the only one ever elected to that office on the Independent ticket in the history of Harlan County . He said after that election he re-registered and ran as a Democrat.

His brother, Nathaniel "Trap" Helton was jailer prior to Howard. Trap passed away in 1979 after having served two terms of office. During that time Howard worked for his brother at the jail.

Serving five terms in office himself, Helton was never defeated. He lived in the jailer's quarters 10 years at the Harlan County Jail that was built in 1982 attached to the courthouse. He retired in 1998, after beginning his career at the old jail that once occupied space inside the Harlan County Courthouse .

During his tenure as jailer, Helton said he initiated the inmate work program in about 1982.

"Delzinna Belcher was county-judge executive and I asked her to help me get this program started," said Helton. "We took a trip together to Lincoln County , where they had began using this program, to see how it was working for them and when we got back we enacted the inmate work program, which has been ongoing since that time."

Helton said he also had a work program at the old jail when he first began as jailer.

"I would let some of my trustees go out and clean out furnaces and things like that," said Helton. "We'd go dig graves and donate blood. They stopped the blood donation some time later because of diseases becoming common in jail facilities."

A member of the VFW Post 1178 and American Legion Post 336 , Helton said he supports many charities especially the American Cancer Society , St. Jude's and local churches.

Howard said he has always felt a need to serve his country, community and those he loves.

"After my wife retired she got real sick and I took care of her for over four years until she died," said Helton. "After she passed on my brother, Avery, got sick and I took care of him for the last five years he lived. He passed on in 2014. I've been a caretaker for the last nine years."

Howard says he now "hangs out at McDonald's and Dairy Queen " with his friends." He said he walks a little now and then "to try and stay healthy. "

"I love Harlan County . I've went away several times to work and when I was in the Army , but I always wanted to come back home," said Helton. "There's just no place like Harlan . Everybody is friendly and everybody knows everybody. Your neighbors will help you if you need help. You don't find that everywhere, especially now."

