Group plans not immune to ACA: Insurance commissioner warns of wider issues if marketplace fails

By
------
Insurance Commissioner
- If the individual health insurance market collapses in
"There are so many moving pieces," says Sevigny. "Shifts in these moving pieces can have an impact in every direction."
Sevigny has been warning for weeks about the danger of a market failure on the Obamacare exchange at healthcare.gov, where approximately 50,000
Another 40,000 residents covered by Medicaid also purchase their coverage on the exchange.
A proposal by Sevigny to address market uncertainty through an assessment on insurance companies was rejected by a legislative committee last week.
"From my standpoint this kind of uncertainty is unprecedented," said Sevigny, who was first appointed by Gov.
A market failure would occur if there are no insurance companies willing to offer products on the exchange, or if those who stayed could not take on all of the risk. It's already happened in some parts of
Three companies remain
The Granite State online exchange was launched in 2014 with only
In 2017, four companies are offering products, but one of them, Ambetter, is focused on the Medicaid population, leaving Minuteman,
Minuteman, which has already announced it won't be back in 2018, is under receivership in
We may know more about those intentions by
"If I were a betting person, I would not place a bet until
All of this turmoil is of greatest concern to those who currently have coverage on the exchange, especially the 20,000
With premiums expected to rise by an average of 45 percent for
Flood of customers
Anything that sends a flood of customers from one part of the insurance market into another can have a dramatic affect across the entire market, and that's what
If 45,000 people on the exchange suddenly have to enter the private, non-subsidized market for individual health insurance, for example, that will affect rates for everyone already in that market.
"Any time you end up with a shift in these populations going into different markets or new people going into a market, you change the underlying health status of the people on average," says
Small business owners could also have some tough decisions to make.
When the exchanges were launched, many of them cancelled their small group insurance policies and decided to send employees to the online marketplace instead, with some premium assistance.
The traditional small group market that existed before Obamacare in
"If you have little or no choice for those people to buy products on the exchange, you now have a situation where those small employers may have to reconsider if they will offer insurance and have a covered employee population," said Brannen.
Fluid situation
The situation is so fluid that insurance companies recently asked the
One big question hanging over the issue is whether President
In a bulletin issued on
Until
Citing "the legal and practical uncertainty about CSR funding," the department reversed its position on
If the payments are not forthcoming, as
"I renew my call to the
All taxpayers affected
Kristine Grow, senior vice president for communications with
"If health plans are required by law to offer these lower deductible and cost sharing plans to lower-income people without being reimbursed, this de facto mandate on the private sector will drive up premiums by approximately 20 percent for all consumers who purchase their own coverage," said Grow.
"As a result of these higher premiums, all taxpayers will have to pay more toward the tax credits that still exist to help people buy coverage. Recent studies show that the resulting higher premiums would cost taxpayers
___
(c)2017 The New Hampshire Union Leader (Manchester, N.H.)
Visit The New Hampshire Union Leader (Manchester, N.H.) at www.unionleader.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Tennessee Congress Members Urge Trump to Approve Federal Disaster Assistance
OPINION: How can Kelly save Trump when he was a human-rights disaster at Homeland Security?
Advisor News
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
Life Insurance