Grassley Outlines Myth of Affordability Under Affordable Care Act

I rise today to share real stories of real hardship from hard-working families in my home state of Seven years ago, Americans were promised that the "Affordable" Care Act would make health insurance cheaper and health care more accessible. Well, I won't pretend to break any news here. The facts speak for themselves: Obamacare is not living up to its promises. When passing the law, the other side made promises they knew they couldn't keep. The irony here is that the so-called "Affordable" Care Act is, at the end of the day, anything but affordable. Merriam- I've heard from many Iowans who tell me in no uncertain terms: They cannot afford to buy health insurance because Obamacare is unaffordable. Ever since Obamacare was enacted, I have received letters, calls and emails from Iowans who are frustrated about the soaring costs of their health plan. Here's a prime example. One farmer's insurance premium went through the roof - it jumped 43 percent in 2017 from 2016. If somebody can explain how that's more affordable, I have oceanfront property in Another constituent from "We are going to be paying over Another constituent, from "I am forced to pay How did we get to this point? Seven years ago, I stood right here on the Let's take a walk down memory lane for a moment. Here's what I said in October of 2009: "And while some of the supporters of these partisan bills may not want to tell their constituents, we ALL know that as national spending on health care increases, American families will bear the burden in the form of higher premiums. So let me be very clear, as a result of the current pending health care proposals, most Americans will pay higher premiums for health insurance." Now, I'm not Nostradamus. I don't have a magic crystal ball. But it was easy to read the writing on the wall. I knew that layers of new taxes and burdensome new mandates in Obamacare would lead us to where we find ourselves today: A broken health care system that is not better off than it was seven years ago. For millions of Americans, it's much worse. So where do we go from here? After seven years of rising premiums, soaring deductibles and climbing co-pays, Instead of joining us in our effort to fix what's broken, the other side is doing their best to scare the living daylights out of Americans. From the way they tell it, the House-passed bill is "deadly." What's truly fatal is the death spiral the Obamacare marketplace is in. Not only is it unaffordable for too many people, it is unsustainable. Obamacare is unable to fulfill its promises to the American people. Here's what every lawmaker in And the facts are clear. A one-size-fits-all, government-run plan is driving insurers out of the exchanges, driving up premiums, driving away customers, and driving up the tab to the taxpaying public. Obamacare has over-regulated, over-taxed and over-sold its promises to the American people. Obamacare has not healed what ails the I urge my colleagues to drop the partisan charade and join us for the good of the American people. I will continue coming to the floor to share how Obamacare is not working for Iowans. In the meantime, the Read this original document at: https://www.grassley.senate.gov/news/news-releases/grassley-outlines-myth-affordability-under-affordable-care-act
One thought on “Grassley Outlines Myth of Affordability Under Affordable Care Act”
I Patrick Mitchell worked for 31 years as a truck driver for the biggest employer in the state of Iowa, after retiring my employer PDI, owned by HyVee. had me pick up all the insurance coast they offered at my cost, 20,000$ yearly in premiums alone. How is this affordable ??? No way could I afford that for my wife and I. Obamacare worked for us and thousands of Iowans. Now with the trump repeal, insurance companies pulling out, lack of clarification and uncertainty from this a ministration 70,000 islands are left without insurance next year. we can spend $660 billion on Military defense , why can’t we spent $9 billion a year to keep people healthy which is what Obama care cost .Come on Gressley you got government insurance. What about the Iowans 70,000 the face no insurance coverage next year?
