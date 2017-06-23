Governor Bullock on Senate GOP Health Care Bill: ‘Exactly What’s Wrong with Washington, DC’

HELENA, Mont. , June 22 -- Gov. Steve Bullock , D- Mont. , issued the following news release:

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement after Republicans in the United States Senate finally released their plan to strip health care from thousands of Montanans and millions of Americans, increase costs, cut coverage, weaken protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions, and threaten funding for basic health care services Montanans depend on.

"The latest health care bill is exactly what's wrong with Washington DC . Drafted in secret without bipartisan support or public input, this bill will threaten the health of hard-working Montana families in order to cut taxes for the wealthy," said Governor Steve Bullock . "Forcing a dangerous and costly health care bill like this one onto Americans isn't making our health care system better - it's hurting those who need it most."

Governor Bullock has repeatedly called for a bipartisan approach to improving America's healthcare system. In a letter sent last week to the United States Senate , Bullock along with six other governor outlined guiding principles to ensure quality health insurance is available and affordable for every American.