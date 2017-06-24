Gov. Scott: I Will Fight for Florida in Washington on Healthcare

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. , June 23 -- Gov. Rick Scott , R- Fla. , issued the following statement announcing a trip to Washington, D.C. , to fight for Florida as the Senate debates their proposed bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. The details of the Governor's trip will be announced soon.

Governor Scott said, "I would like to thank Senator Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans for working to eliminate the high taxes, fees and unreasonable mandates of Obamacare. I also want to thank President Trump for his commitment to repeal and replace Obamacare. I have been carefully reviewing the bill and next week, I will be traveling to Washington to meet with Congressional leaders to provide input on how we can make the bill better for Floridians.

"First, all states must be treated equitably. Florida taxpayers deserve the same treatment as every other state under the Medicaid program. Second, every American, including those with pre-existing conditions, should have the ability to buy any kind of insurance they want. This will drive down costs and give people the flexibility and power to determine what they want to buy.