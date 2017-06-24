"First, all states must be treated equitably.
"There seems to be a lot of people advocating for more government and higher costs in
AdBlocker Detected
We have detected that you are using an adblocker. The revenue we earn by advertisements allows us to publish quality content on InsuranceNewsNet.com.
If you wish to enjoy our content, please disable your adblocker and click the button below.
We hope you choose to whitelist our website and enjoy the content our team works hard to publish.
One thought on “Gov. Scott: I Will Fight for Florida in Washington on Healthcare”
Without subsidy from high income earners, older low income people will not be able to afford healthcare. Young people feeling invincible will just ignore health care insurance. So the solution is tax relief for high income earners and up to 5 times higher premium for older people? Be embarrassed, the US is the only democratic western nation without health care for every citizen. There should be a national safety net and it should be paid for by the more affluent people in the society for their right to reap such rewards.
NFIB CEO Duggan Issues Statement on Healthcare Reform
New Orleans Mayor Landrieu Issues Statement on Senate GOP Health Care Bill
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Advisors Should Pay Cautious Heed to Emerging Markets
- Insurers Report Minor Issues From DOL Rule
- Top Advisor Earns Money The Old-Fashioned Way, With Paper Charts
- Cybersecurity ETFs Booming After New Global Data Attacks
- Financial Trade Groups Race to Tap Lucrative Asian Markets
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Insurers Report Minor Issues From DOL Rule
- IMOs Have Tricky Path To Sales Under DOL Rules
- Rise in Shorter-Term Surrender FIAs Means Commission Declines
- Survey: A Tough Year for Insurance and Annuities
- Surrender Charges’ Great Disappearing Act
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Six Insurers To Sell ACA Coverage In Florida In 2018
- Counties At Risk of Having No Insurer On Marketplace In 2018
- Molina Healthcare To Enter Mississippi Medicaid Managed Care Market
- Reinventing The Group Insurance Broker In The Digital Economy
- Oscar Health Returning To New Jersey Exchange In 2018
Life Insurance