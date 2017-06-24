Clicky
Newswires
Newswires RSS Get our newsletter
Order Prints
Newswires 1 comment

Gov. Scott: I Will Fight for Florida in Washington on Healthcare

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 23 -- Gov. Rick Scott, R-Fla., issued the following statement announcing a trip to Washington, D.C., to fight for Florida as the Senate debates their proposed bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. The details of the Governor's trip will be announced soon.

Governor Scott said, "I would like to thank Senator Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans for working to eliminate the high taxes, fees and unreasonable mandates of Obamacare. I also want to thank President Trump for his commitment to repeal and replace Obamacare. I have been carefully reviewing the bill and next week, I will be traveling to Washington to meet with Congressional leaders to provide input on how we can make the bill better for Floridians.

"First, all states must be treated equitably. Florida taxpayers deserve the same treatment as every other state under the Medicaid program. Second, every American, including those with pre-existing conditions, should have the ability to buy any kind of insurance they want. This will drive down costs and give people the flexibility and power to determine what they want to buy.

"There seems to be a lot of people advocating for more government and higher costs in Washington and not a lot of people advocating on behalf of taxpayers. I look forward to traveling to Washington to fight for Florida families and ensure there is a health care proposal that dismantles the terrible, expensive mess of Obamacare. Let's remember, costs have skyrocketed under Obamacare and we need a new health care policy that allows patients to have access to quality healthcare at an affordable price."

One thought on “Gov. Scott: I Will Fight for Florida in Washington on Healthcare”

  1. Without subsidy from high income earners, older low income people will not be able to afford healthcare. Young people feeling invincible will just ignore health care insurance. So the solution is tax relief for high income earners and up to 5 times higher premium for older people? Be embarrassed, the US is the only democratic western nation without health care for every citizen. There should be a national safety net and it should be paid for by the more affluent people in the society for their right to reap such rewards.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advisor News

More Advisor News

Annuity News

More Annuity News

Health/Employee Benefits

More Health/Employee Benefits

Life Insurance

Sponsor
More Life Insurance