GOP Senate Health Care Bill a Death Sentence for Millions of Americans

SILVER SPRING, Md. , June 23 -- The Amalgamated Transit Union issued the following statement by Larry Hanley , international president, in reaction to the Senate's American Health Care Act:

" The Republican Senate leadership has hit a new low with its so-called American Health Care Act - a tax bill that benefits the very wealthy while millions will be left without any health insurance.

"The Senate's AHCA is no health care bill, it's the equivalent of a death sentence for countless everyday Americans. Millions of others who will not get to a doctor when they must will get extremely sick, losing their jobs, their homes, and their way of life.

"There's no question the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is flawed and that we need changes to our nation's health care system. But this closed door, backroom deal dismantles Medicaid and moves our nation backwards leaving more families uninsured while driving up costs and putting more wealth from the middle-class and working families into the pockets of the rich.