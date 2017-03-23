General Assembly Leaders Ask Trump, Ryan To Slow Down On Health Care

March 24 --Democratic and Republican leaders in the General Assembly agree that President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan should slow down plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

"Our nation must learn from what happened with Obamacare and recognize that rushing any repeal may not be in the best interests of our citizens," Senate Republican President Pro Tem Len Fasano and House Republican Leader Themis Klarides wrote in a letter Thursday to Trump and Ryan. They asked the president and the speaker to give legislators more time to understand the proposed legislation.

The Republican leaders were not as generous in describing the Affordable Care Act as their Democratic counterparts, saying that they shared "deep concerns" about Obamacare and that "the current system in Connecticut cannot continue without change." But "when the Affordable Care Act was pushed through in a Democrat Congress it was criticized for being rushed without giving all lawmakers time to read or deliberate on the final language."

"We know that your urgency now is rooted in your concerns that the ACA is failing, and for that we appreciate the need for a solution sooner rather than later," Fasano and Klarides wrote. "However, we urge all those in Washington to approach the health care reform process now underway with transparency, with caution and with great care."

In their own letter sent Thursday, House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz , Senate President Pro Tem Martin M. Looney , House Majority Leader Matt Ritter and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff referred to an analysis by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's budget office that showed the American Health Care Act -- the Republican plan to replace the ACA -- would cost Connecticut up to $1 billion when fully implemented in 2020.

"We ask that rather than rush repeal, you give all of us time to fully understand the bill's impact and make adjustments," the Democrats wrote to Trump. "If this bill moves forward as is, we expect it will create a significant problem in our state budget or force us to abandon meaningful reforms that are working."

The House had been scheduled to vote on the American Health Care Act Thursday evening but it appeared the vote was delayed after a meeting between Trump and the conservative House Freedom Caucus , which had concerns about portions of the legislation. The bill is expected to face an even tougher battle in the Senate , where Republicans hold only a two-vote majority.

Late Thursday, Trump demanded the House vote on the health care plan on Friday.

Under the Republican plan, subsidies available under Obamacare would be replaced with less-generous tax credits and a cap would be placed on Medicaid funding to the states to insure low-income individuals. The bill would also eliminate the tax penalty paid by people who don't buy insurance.

A national Quinnipiac Poll released Thursday said voters opposed the Republican health care plan by a 3-1 margin. Fifty-six percent disapproved of the bill, 17 percent approved and 26 percent were undecided. Just 41 percent of Republicans approved of the plan.

"Replacing Obamacare will come with a price for elected representatives who vote to scrap it, say many Americans, who clearly feel their health is in peril under the Republican alternative," Tim Malloy , assistant director of the poll, said in a written statement.

