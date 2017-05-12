Not reaching an agreement would leave thousands of UHC policyholders scrambling to find new in-network providers in the
"We remain committed to continued discussions with Premier," UHC said in a statement Friday. But "if we are unable to reach an agreement, Premier physicians will be out of network for employer-sponsored, individual and
UHC policyholders with individual and employer-sponsored health plans have already been barred from in-network access to Premier hospitals as a result of failed negotiations last month.
And
UHC argues its plan design encourages consumers to choose the most cost-efficient care providers, helping to drive down health costs for consumers in the long run.
But Premier argues it would be inherently disadvantaged by the tiered system, which, officials said, would also limit consumer choice.
"
About 70,000
But seniors with UHC Medicare Advantage plans have been shielded from the current contract talks. The two sides agreed late last month to extend their network relationship for UHC Medicare Advantage plans through the end of the year, providing policyholders with uninterrupted access to Premier hospitals and physicians.
___
(c)2017 the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio)
Visit the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio) at www.daytondailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “Final deadline looms for Premier, UnitedHealthcare contract”
Extremely frustrated !!!!! Both UHC and Premier Health. All you are about is money with little thought to your customers and patients. Going forward it appears our Congress representatives need to be contacted so you both are not using us as your customers as bargaining chips. Also lobby our company to drop UHC and find a different provider for all of our employees. There should be negotiators on both sides looking for jobs as of today.
