Walden repeatedly told crowds here at home that he was committed to keeping the part of ObamaCare that requires insurers to cover everyone regardless of preexisting conditions. He even introduced a bill in February that would ban insurers from excluding patients from coverage because of preexisting conditions and would protect them from paying more because of their health care status.
That was then.
The latest version of the
Rep.
Walden's office said last week that he supported the latest version of the bill, but offered no explanation for his apparent shift away from insisting that preexisting conditions should be covered without higher premiums.
By late Tuesday, House leaders were reportedly discussing another amendment that would provide more funding for high-risk pools in states that applied for waivers. But there is no guarantee that would be enough to win over moderates reluctant to support higher costs for sicker people.
Realistically, Walden needn't fear that his constituents with preexisting conditions will fall victim to a harsher health care measure, because
What may be getting lost in all the drama over the repeal-and-replace bill is that Obamacare is far from a perfect system and parts of it need fixing. But rather than standing up to the tea party wing of his caucus and pursuing that pragmatic approach, Walden has joined with his colleagues in the House leadership in trying to placate the
Walden needs to decide which is more important: his leadership role or the residents of his district.
___
(c)2017 the Mail Tribune (Medford, Ore.)
Visit the Mail Tribune (Medford, Ore.) at www.mailtribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “EDITORIAL: Walden shifts stance on health care bill”
Shame on you Mr Walden! Thought you had a Backbone.
