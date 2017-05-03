EDITORIAL: Walden shifts stance on health care bill

May 03 --As House Republicans huddled behind closed doors Tuesday, trying to patch together a new health care bill that can pass muster with a divided caucus, Rep. Greg Walden appears to be caught between what he told his constituents in recent town halls and what his party is poised to do to their health coverage.

Walden repeatedly told crowds here at home that he was committed to keeping the part of ObamaCare that requires insurers to cover everyone regardless of preexisting conditions. He even introduced a bill in February that would ban insurers from excluding patients from coverage because of preexisting conditions and would protect them from paying more because of their health care status.

That was then.

The latest version of the GOP's plan to replace the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare would let states apply for waivers of the Obamacare requirement that patients with preexisting conditions may not be charged higher premiums. States applying for a waiver would have to provide a high-risk pool to insure those people. But critics say the result could price sicker people out of the market.

Rep. Fred Upton , R- Mich. , Walden's predecessor as chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee responsible for health care legislation, on Tuesday said he could not support the repeal-and-replace measure with that waiver provision in it.

Walden's office said last week that he supported the latest version of the bill, but offered no explanation for his apparent shift away from insisting that preexisting conditions should be covered without higher premiums.

By late Tuesday, House leaders were reportedly discussing another amendment that would provide more funding for high-risk pools in states that applied for waivers. But there is no guarantee that would be enough to win over moderates reluctant to support higher costs for sicker people.

Realistically, Walden needn't fear that his constituents with preexisting conditions will fall victim to a harsher health care measure, because Oregon is unlikely to apply for a waiver, given Democratic control of the Legislature. But he will have to answer to voters who were told he would defend their coverage.

What may be getting lost in all the drama over the repeal-and-replace bill is that Obamacare is far from a perfect system and parts of it need fixing. But rather than standing up to the tea party wing of his caucus and pursuing that pragmatic approach, Walden has joined with his colleagues in the House leadership in trying to placate the Freedom Caucus .

Walden needs to decide which is more important: his leadership role or the residents of his district.

