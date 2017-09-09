EDITORIAL: Rebuild the right way

It is an emergency, and we all want to help. But let's do it right.
Disaster recovery should be done in a way that cuts the risk that taxpayers will have to pay to rebuild again. However, 10 days before Harvey hit
The Trump administration wants to reduce regulation. The regulations set to go into effect were created by President
Fine. However, our nation will spend bucket loads of money to recover from this storm. It isn't the first time we have payed for flood recovery in
Think of it this way: We are paying for a needed rebuilding project. We don't want a bad deal. We don't want to pay to build over and over again. We want to cut regulations and promote business, but we don't want to toss taxpayer money in the lake (or swamp or river or sea).
As the buyer, we should insist construction take into account flood risk. Structures should be built to mitigate that risk and to limit damage should flooding occur. That calculation should include the information that sea surface temperatures are warmer and sea levels are higher. More big storms are coming, regardless of any argument over why.
Let's build smart. Start by reassessing flood plains. Construct resilient buildings above flood elevation. Buy out owners of buildings that have repeatedly flooded. Don't build there again.
Flood-prone areas should be restructured or converted, through zoning or eminent domain, to be used as green spaces, wetlands or detention ponds.
Yes, people like to live on the water. There is money in it, especially when builders can count on taxpayers to cover the damage when the inevitable happens. We must change that.
Builders will complain that the changes will cost too much. They will complain that prime real estate will go undeveloped.
Sure, it'll cost a little more. But taxpayers are footing the bill. In the long run, we will pay a lot less. Some property will be deemed unfit for development -- as it should be.
We must stop building right up to the water's edge. We must stop building on swampy ground, thereby pushing floodwaters onto others. State and local zoning for stormwater management combined with a revision of federal disaster recovery and flood insurance rules will protect our collective wallet.
That's a better deal.
