EDITORIAL: Killing California’s single-payer health care bill was right call

June 27 --Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon's decision to pull the plug on a bill that aimed to create a single-payer health care system in California sparked an outcry from progressive activists and the California Nurses Association , which made a meme to show Rendon had stabbed the California bear in the back. Come on. What the Lakewood Democrat deserves is applause for not continuing to indulge the fantasy that pretended that Senate Bill 562, championed by state Sens. Ricardo Lara , D- Bell Gardens , and Toni Atkins , D- San Diego , was ever a serious proposal.

Should a single-payer health care system be considered for the nation as a whole? Absolutely. The Affordable Care Act is struggling in many states, though not in California , and the cruel, sloppy alternatives proposed by House and Senate Republicans are not reforms so much as barely disguised tax cuts for the very rich that would be devastating to millions of Americans. Singapore , Taiwan and France offer three examples of national health care systems that achieve better results than America's hybrid system at a much lower cost.

But it was downright silly for the California Senate to approve SB 562 without an explanation of how its estimated $400 billion annual price tag -- triple the state's general-fund budget -- would be covered in a way that wouldn't hammer taxpayers and the state economy. Nor did Lara or Atkins ever explain how California could get around a powerful federal law regulating health insurance -- a law the RAND think tank recently warned would pose major hurdles for Oregon if it tried to implement single-payer.

Good intentions are not good enough. Political posturing with no possible chance of success is pointless. Congratulations to Rendon for enduring so much criticism to point this out to his colleagues.

