But for the second time now, one of the nation's most authoritative voices has confirmed that the
On Wednesday, the nonpartisan
The revised
The revised bill also didn't score as well when it came to balancing the federal government's books. It would reduce the federal deficit over the 2017-to-2026 period by
The CBO deserves credit for taking direct aim at claims that the bill would save consumers money and provide robust protections for those with pre-existing medical conditions. The reality is that younger and healthier people might save money. But the trade-offs for helping this demographic group are painful, as the report makes abundantly clear.
Older people, such as retirees who aren't old enough for
It was irresponsible for
In particular, the proposed
Republican rhetoric for years has magnified the flaws of the Affordable Care Act. The Obama reforms clearly need improvement. But the CBO has made it clear twice now that enacting only Republican reforms would make things worse.
It's time to acknowledge that neither party has all the answers and to move forward with bipartisan solutions. It reflects poorly on political leadership that few Americans expect that to happen.
One thought on “EDITORIAL: CBO gives a brutal diagnosis of GOP’s health plan”
I am unable to get s response from my representative, Kevin McCarthy. I have repeatedly called his Bakersfield office and even the D.C. Office a time or two. He will certainly be home for a portion of the summer and seems not to work very much even when he is in D.C. I’d like to have him schedule a town hall. To hear from and speak to his constituents , who he needs to remember he works for and is supposed to represent, what besides toadying to that idiot in the Oval Office does he do for the salary perks and benefits such as health insurance that we pay him
