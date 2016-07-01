Dr. Asad Qamar settles with the feds, after all

July 01 --The prominent Ocala cardiologist embroiled in a whistleblower lawsuit and stripped of Medicare reimbursement has agreed to a multi-million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice , despite claims earlier this month that he would fight the federal allegations against him.

The Justice Department , in a news release issued at 5 p.m. Thursday , said that as part of the agreement to end the lawsuit, Dr. Asad Qamar will pay the government $2 million and drop any claims to $5.3 million in suspended Medicare payments.

Qamar also agreed to a three-year exclusion from participating in any federal healthcare program, followed by a three-year period of oversight by the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General .

Qamar did not return telephone calls for this story.

In the 2014 whistleblower lawsuit, a former third-party accountant, and separately a former Qamar employee, claimed Qamar had bilked money from Medicare by performing possibly thousands of unnecessary procedures and essentially paid patients kickbacks by waiving their Medicare copayments, thereby encouraging them to agree to procedures without any financial cost to them.

On June 20 , the original deadline for Qamar to sign the agreement settling the suit, Qamar told the Star-Banner he had rejected the offer. The sticking point, he said, was the three-year exclusion. Until now, Qamar was still providing medical care to his Medicare patients at no cost to Medicare . The exclusion agreement means he effectively cannot provide any care to those patients, regardless if it's free.

"Billing federal health programs for medically unnecessary procedures is unacceptable -- not only does it waste taxpayer funds, but it also puts patients at risk," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer , head of the Justice Department's Civil Division, in the news release.

"Today's settlement evidences the Department of Justice's firm commitment to protect public funds and to safeguard the well-being of federal health care program beneficiaries," he said.

The U.S. Department of Justice got involved in the case after it joined the whistleblower lawsuit.

Although the penalties in the settlement appear hefty, they dwarf Medicare's reimbursement to Qamar.

In 2012, 2013 and 2014, Qamar was the highest reimbursed cardiologist in the nation by Medicare .

In 2012, Qamar was reimbursed $18.2 million from Medicare . In 2013, he was reimbursed $16.03 million . And in 2014, the latest data available, he was reimbursed $14.8 million . The average total Medicare reimbursement for cardiologists nationally in 2012 was $167,063 . In Florida , the average reimbursement for cardiologists was $260,199 , according to Medicare data compiled by the Wall Street Journal .

During all three years, Medicare data shows that Qamar focused his surgical efforts on the most financially rewarding procedures.

Qamar originally faced two whistleblower lawsuits, but the court combined them. In 2015, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services , which oversees Medicare , suspended reimbursements to Qamar and his healthcare practice, The Institute of Cardiovascular Excellence .

Qamar and his wife, Dr. Humeraa Qamar, own the practice, known as ICE. The company once had a staff of 250.

At one time, the Institute of Cardiovascular Excellence served as many as 24,000 patients in Marion and Lake counties. The institute's payer mix was about 80 percent Medicare . ICE's main office is the two-story medical facility at 4730 SW 49th Road , Ocala .

Qamar said ICE now employs about 50 staff. To continue paying their salaries, Qamar said, he liquidated or sold many of his assets.

"Patient safety is of paramount importance," said A. Lee Bentley III, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Florida , in the Thursday press release. "When a doctor performs medically unnecessary and invasive procedures on Medicare patients, federal health care programs are defrauded and, more importantly, patients' lives and well-being are recklessly put at risk. This case shows our office's steadfast commitment to holding medical providers personally responsible for their actions."

Without Asad Qamar's ability to get Medicare reimbursement, Qamar and his wife in April filed for bankruptcy protection.

In bankruptcy filings the couple listed $12.6 million in assets and $16.1 million in liabilities.

Earlier this month Qamar told a Star-Banner reporter that if he agreed to Medicare it would be difficult for ICE to remain in business. He currently is reimbursed by patients' private health insurance.

He told the Star-Banner that even if he didn't agree to the settlement CMS could still force Medicare exclusion, and if that happened, "I don't think it's practical" to keep ICE's doors open.

-- Reach Fred Hiers at fred.hiers@starbanner.com and 352-397-5914.

___

(c)2016 Ocala Star-Banner (Ocala, Fla.)

Visit the Ocala Star-Banner (Ocala, Fla.) at www.ocala.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.