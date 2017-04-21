Donald Trump looking to retry Obamacare replacement

April 21 --Eyeing his 100th day in office -- which looms April 29 -- President Trump tried to breathe new life into a proposed health care bill yesterday, hoping to put it on a fast track.

"This will be great health care," Trump said. "It's evolving. There was never a give-up. The press sort of reported that it was a give-up. It was not a give-up. Remember, it took Obamacare 17 months. I've been negotiating this for two months."

Trump said yesterday he'd like to have the bill "next week or shortly thereafter."

But Congress must also pass a spending bill next week to avoid a government shutdown, so lawmakers will have to do some serious juggling at breakneck speed.

"I think we'll get both," Trump said.

Trump's approval ratings hover around 42 percent. They've ticked up lately, but took a hit a few weeks ago after the original health care bill failed to make it to the House floor over objections not just from Democrats but Freedom Caucus Republicans.

Trump, who held a news conference at the White House after meeting with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni , will travel to Italy for the Group of Seven industrial nations summit in May and declared he's "very much looking forward to meeting the pope."

No planned meeting has been announced, however.

The relationship between Pope Francis and Trump became an unlikely campaign issue last year after the pontiff, while leaving from a trip to Mexico said that "a person who thinks only about building walls ... and not building bridges, is not Christian."

Trump fired back at the time that "to question a person's faith is disgraceful" and claimed the Vatican itself is protected by walls.

But it would be unusual if Trump and Pope Francis did not hold a meeting at some point. A reigning pope has met with every U.S. president at least once dating back to President Dwight Eisenhower .

Meanwhile, Trump dined Wednesday night with former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin , who also invited rock stars Ted Nugent and Kid Rock.

Palin posted a series of photos of the group inside the Oval Office with Trump, as well as in the White House press briefing room with press secretary Sean Spicer .

Palin noted that they ate baked Alaska for dessert.

___

(c)2017 the Boston Herald

Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.