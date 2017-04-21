"This will be great health care," Trump said. "It's evolving. There was never a give-up. The press sort of reported that it was a give-up. It was not a give-up. Remember, it took Obamacare 17 months. I've been negotiating this for two months."
Trump said yesterday he'd like to have the bill "next week or shortly thereafter."
But
"I think we'll get both," Trump said.
Trump's approval ratings hover around 42 percent. They've ticked up lately, but took a hit a few weeks ago after the original health care bill failed to make it to the House floor over objections not just from
Trump, who held a news conference at the
No planned meeting has been announced, however.
The relationship between
Trump fired back at the time that "to question a person's faith is disgraceful" and claimed
But it would be unusual if Trump and
Meanwhile, Trump dined Wednesday night with former
Palin posted a series of photos of the group inside the
Palin noted that they ate baked
___
(c)2017 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “Donald Trump looking to retry Obamacare replacement”
I would like to know if any of our healthcare Medicare will be changed for the good? It seem that Social Security & Medicare has been messed with by the Democrats, hopefully the Republicans will not raise medicare for the third time as the Dems have raised it twice since the first of the year & our Social Security was raised 3%, but because of out Medicare being raised at the same time WE AS SENIORS did not get a raise. It is a shame when President Trump promised to take care of us, but has not done so yet? I voted for him and I would hope he stands behind what he says!
Kensington Vanguard National Land Services Expands Agency into Boca Raton Market
60-Day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Mortgage Insurance for Cooperative and Condominium Housing
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Connecticut Advisor Banned From Securities Industry For Life
- Prepare Your Clients to Retire Early With This Checklist
- Financial Habits Similar Across Generations
- Wells Fargo Ups Sales Practices Settlement To $142M
- Trump Targeting ‘Too Big To Fail’
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Bank Annuity Sales Rise, Insurance Income Falls
- Allianz Life Widens FIA Lead Over American Equity
- AAP to DOL: Rescind the Rule
- DOL Fiduciary Rule Comment Period Closes
- Fidelity & Guaranty Ends Deal With Anbang
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- GOP Plan To Trim Insurance Benefits Might Not Tame Premiums
- MNsure Weighs Tighter Sign-Up Rules
- GOP Seeks Compromise In Health Care Law
- NAIC Asks Congress To Secure ACA Subsidies
- Health Care Act Likely To Come Before Tax Reform, ERISA President Says
Life Insurance