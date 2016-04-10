Doctors blast new HMSA payment plan

The new system will reimburse physicians a fixed monthly rate for each patient in a practice, whether or not the patient visits the doctor.
The state's largest health insurer began using the new system on a limited basis
HMSA said the change is necessary to improve the health of its 720,000 members. Nationally, the move to this new system -- known as capitated payments -- is being driven by the Affordable Care Act and the federal
Better care
"We believe this program will lead the way to better care for communities across the state and the rest of the nation. One of the primary goals of this program is to reward doctors for improving the health and well-being of their patients," said
"Together, we've developed a program that will give our members more access and ways to connect with their doctors, an easier time getting involved in making health care decisions, and most importantly, it will strengthen the relationship between our members and their PCPs (primary care physicians)," Gold said.
Many
"It's a system that rewards physicians for not doing what they're supposed to do, which is taking care of patients. The less you do, the more you get paid and the bigger your bonuses. It is crazy," said Dr.
Aging patients
The new payment model comes as the state faces a shortage of primary care doctors and an aging population of baby boomers -- the highest users of health care among adults -- whose medical needs will naturally increase over time.
"We have now moved into the era where we are more likely to get that health care because we're in our 60s and 70s and 80s," DeJournett said. "The requirements are there to deliver the health care, but yet they want us to deliver it for less money. HMSA wants it to be all done for the same or cheaper. How do you do that?"
HMSA, which has about 3,000 doctors in its network, is calculating initial physician reimbursements based on the doctor's average total payments for medical services over a period of three years. Eighty percent of that is paid as a fixed monthly base payment, which can increase over time based on the quality and value of care delivered. Doctors must earn the other 20 percent of their reimbursement by checking patients once a year to talk about their health and resources available.
Payments will range between
"The hazard exists that you would then throw out all your complicated patients, or someone who needs a lot of care," he said. "A perfect patient panel would be really healthy patients that don't ever come to your office."
The payment model is meant to give doctors the flexibility to take care of their patients through mutually agreed-upon alternative methods like email, tele-health, phone calls and text messages, HMSA said. This will give doctors more time in the office with sicker patients, those with language barriers, or other needs.
Copays not changing
The change will not affect the amount patients pay to see their doctors, HMSA said.
"The entire American health care system now sees the need to shift from volume to value," said HMSA consultant Dr.
"By providing a capitated payment per patient with bonuses for quality and total cost of care, physicians can focus on treating patients and spending time with them, not seeing as many as possible and focusing only on interventions that are billable," Emanuel said. "This should make physicians focus on their patients' needs and doing the things we know enhance patients' health."
State Sen.
"This program can be very good as long as the numbers pencil out correctly," Green said. "That means a doctor who never was able to take two days off won't have to see 30 people a day if we're able to see 10 on the phone. The truth is we have to make sure the money's there and it's all totally honest. I'm personally still on the fence. The key, really, is making sure it's totally fair to the doctors. Otherwise, if it puts too much pressure on the physicians, that could be translated to less care for patients."
Bad track record
Moving away from a fee-for-service system to a capitated payment model has been unsuccessful in the past, with local medical groups suffering substantial losses, said Dr.
"It was tried before back in the HMO (health maintenance organization) days, and it didn't work. Essentially what that's doing is passing the risk of insurance from insurance companies to the physicians," he said. "The way those things are set up, the less you do, the more you make. The physician has no control over how often a patient comes in, so if you've got somebody who's a frequent visitor to your clinic, you're going to be spending more money than you're bringing in. That means that you can't see more than a quarter of your patients every month."
Dr.
"The feedback we get from participants in this pilot will help us refine and improve our program."
'Paradigm shift'
Under HMSA's plan, physicians who care for more complex patients with chronic diseases will be paid more than those who provide basic medical care. If doctors do not accept the capitated model, they can either choose to go nonpar with HMSA, meaning they will no longer be participating in the insurer's network and would forgo payment bonuses, or accept the existing fee structure with no increases and performance payments.
"It's going to be a tremendous transformation," Miscovich said.
"This is a massive paradigm shift. It's like walking into a dark room. It's a big unknown."
The changes to physician reimbursements are prompting some longtime doctors like
"If it weren't for all these things, I probably would've continued part time ... and practiced another five to 10, 15 years, but because of all these things I'm just getting out," said Kemble, 69, a practicing psychiatrist for 40 years who will retire when his office lease expires next year.
"If you get a fixed amount per patient and you get a patient that has a serious illness that's very expensive, then you get killed financially by one high-cost case. You're bankrupt."
___
(c)2016 The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Visit The Honolulu Star-Advertiser at www.staradvertiser.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
6 thoughts on “Doctors blast new HMSA payment plan”
Sounds like Kemble didn’t even read the policy. I don’t blame him. He should have retired 4 years ago.
Corruption at its finest. HMSA is not trying to improve care or for that matter trying to do anything other than cutting payments to physicians. They can claim whatever they want, but the truth is so obvious. They are not interested in caring for patients, they simply want to make as much profit that they can. They claim to lose money most years but this is because they pay out bonuses, take employees on trips to Las Vegas and continue to build and renovate buildings that they own. Their newest way of making money is to go back years and claim that physicians owe them money because they used the wrong code or did something that they now claim was not medically necessary. They basically do whatever they want because nobody is willing to challenge them. What they eventually will succeed in doing is getting the majority of physicians in Hawaii to quit. They then get exactly what they want, no doctors to see patients, no need to pay physicians, no tests ordered as there are no physicians left to see patients. Where is the state and insurance commissioner? Left alone, Hawaii will not be able to manage the population’s needs if HMSA is left unchecked.
The whole idea that there is a profit seeking corporation in the healthcare business is laughable. In the not too distant pass insurance companies had to be nonprofit without shareholders. Now their main interest is to their investors not the clients who purchase their product. I’m also alarmed that they think that they can practice medicine by challenging a professionals judgement on the course of treatment and by denying certain medications that may not be in their formulary. We need a single payer system, no ifs, ands or buts.
From what it sounds like to me is HMSA has been given the green light to dictate, yes dictate, what treatments patients need, over the decisions of trained and licensed Physicians. They have already been given the opportunity to choose which treatments patients “require” and which treatments they will approve payment for. Ridiculous! They also know how to operate through loopholes, which allow them to deny both Physicians and Patients the right to provide and receive proper treatment over profit margins! It’s time for a major housecleaning and investigation of HMSA’s policies and ethics!
Payment transformation must & should occur, but HMSA’s version is harmful to our state’s goal of improving access to quality healthcare.
A “flat” reimbursement system will require that providers reduce services, hours & staff to financially survive thereby reducing care for their clients.
Also, new physicians will not be attracted to move to Hawaii nor will existing physicians be able to financially grow both of which are needed to address our under served health care needs.
Also, our older physicians who are hoping to sell their existing practices will no longer be able because of “flat” payment system significantly reduces the worth of something that they spent 20+ yrs building.
By 2020 Hawaii is projected to need 1,600 physicians to address our poor access to healthcare.
Currently, 25% of our physician’s are 65 or older preparing for retirement. “The house if burning” and this program adds fuel that will worsen all of our healthcare.
My doctor told me why should he see an individual patient multiple times per year when he gets only one payment from HMSA for that patient. What kind of B.S. is this. For a doctor who wants to make a lot of money, all he has to do is get as many patients as he can and only see them once.
An easy example to follow:
If HMSA gave a doctor at flat fee of $10,000.00 for a 100 patients. Why would the doctor be interested in multiple visits from their patients.
100 patients seeing the doctor 5 times a year for various illness would equal to 500 visits. Anyone in their right mind would rather have only have 100 visits rather than 500. Because 100 visits is = to $10,000. and 400 additional visits would bring in any more money. The doctor would be working harder for less money.
Less visits means same amount of money, less work, possibly shorter office hours, less staff needed. AND THE PATIENTS WILL SUFFER!
The younger doctors may leave Hawaii and start up practice in areas where they would get paid based on the number of times they see a patients.
