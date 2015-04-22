Detroit Caucus rips no-fault overhaul

Caucus leader Banks calls GOP bills 'second class citizens policy'

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and members of the Detroit Caucus are working together to craft an auto insurance legislation that would address the needs of residents in the city who are paying high insurance rates.

Duggan highlighted that last week when I sat down with him to discuss his first year in office and he pointed out that he was hard at work on an auto insurance proposal to lower rates in Detroit , and one that he believes will have the support of the insurance industry and members of the Detroit Caucus in Lansing as well as Governor Rick Snyder and other leaders of the GOP in both the House and Senate .

But the GOP lawmakers already have their own Senate Bills SB 248 and 249 that Detroit lawmakers say is bad for the city and won't upgrade the current no-fault law for residents.

One key constituency group that would be key in supporting any kind of major insurance legislation in Lansing , the Detroit Caucus , is balking at the two bills saying they do not do enough for city residents and that such a plan would be worse than what currently is offered in the state's no-fault system.

After a three -and-a-half hour meeting on Monday, delegation members walked away against the plan.

"The citizens of Detroit deserve a first class insurance policy and rates comparable or just like our surrounding suburban cities without having to lower or lessen their benefits as well as lowering or lessening their consumer protections," said State Representative Brian Banks , chairman of the Detroit Caucus . "Our current no-fault system provides premium benefits to all of the citizens of the state of Michigan and Detroiters should not be subjected to a watered down and second class insurance plan."

Last week in my interview Duggan emphatically said, "I want a Detroit option for D-Insurance to offer a lower rate, lower benefit option that is not currently allowed by the no-fault law. You've got much bigger statewide fights than the no-fault. So what I need to do is make sure that everybody agrees on the Detroit option in the bill. And then second, we've got to get a bill first. So far, all of the groups we've talked to, including insurance industry groups, I think are going to be supportive of the Detroit option proposal we'll be coming out with. The question is, can you get enough people to agree on the other provisions to get a full bill through?"

Banks said, "If we want to talk about true insurance reform, let's talk about eliminating redlining and removing the criteria for using credit scores, zip codes, education, occupation as determining factors for an insurance rate. These bills, as well as the proposal, put Detroiters as second class citizens and puts them in harm's way by lowering their benefits and consumer protections just to save a few dollars. There is a better way of doing this and it is time for the insurance industry and all the stakeholders to give Detroiters the same benefits and rates as our surrounding neighbors and communities."

Duggan wants a change in the no-fault policy that reduces rates in Detroit .

"So what I've tried to do is come up with a plan that is actuarially sound, that could apply to cities where the insurance rate is 50 percent higher than the surrounding communities, which is in Detroit and allow us to offer a D-Insurance where we sell it ourselves or we license the insurance carriers. It would have less benefits and lower price," Duggan said. "Right now on average the average Detroiter is spending $3600 a year to insure their car. The average suburbanite is spending $1800 to insure that same car. So I want an $1800 option."

According to Senator Virgil Smith , with the current system, "the difficultly in giving people in urban areas a lower rate is that people who live in urban areas are lumped into regions, like zip codes, with other drivers who are deemed high risk. So if a good driver in Detroit keeps their car in a locked garage, they would be a good risk, but the drivers that live around them are considered high risk, therefore everyone in that region is considered high risk. If that person lived in the suburbs they would most likely have a much lower rate."

Because of that Smith said he has rewritten language in the initial bill to define "excessive." It defines excessive as to "produce a profit that is unreasonably high in relation to the risk involved."

"What makes the system even more unfair is that, for a consumer to obtain relief from high rates, a rate must be defined as 'excessive.' And as long as there is competition in an area (a zip code) then a rate cannot be deemed excessive," Smith said.

He said his language in the bill "seriously changes the definition of excessive and gives consumers more tools to fight excessive rates."

"Therefore, if a consumer can prove that they are not a high risk, yet they are being charged an excessive rate, they will have an opportunity to argue for relief," Smith said. "The intent is to give the consumer protection from an insurance company (that is) gouging."

At press time, Smith and Livingston County Republican lawmaker Joe Hune offered what they described as an innovative idea for a low cost policy.

"One of the biggest hindrances to having people move back into Detroit is the exceptionally high cost of auto insurance," Smith said. "We need to come up with a way to provide low- cost insurance without ruining or hurting the marketplace, and our bill does just that."

For his part Hune said, "This policy will be available to people who must have auto insurance but can't afford the current high rates. If we offer a stripped down policy I believe people will want to buy this, and if they don't, we know we have a more serious problem. Let's put this out in the marketplace and see what happens."

They said the new legislation being introduced Tuesday will offer a personal injury protection policy of $50,000 and will allow insurance companies to offer low-cost policy though they will not be forced to offer it. The policy will only cover the named holder and criteria will include being in the poverty bracket, good driving record, being 21 years old and with a vehicle valued at $20,000 or less.

On the original Senate bills, which were flatly rejected by the Detroit Caucus . State Rep. Alberta Tinsley-Talabi said, "The Senate fails to address one of the biggest barriers to affordable insurance for Detroiters by failing to prohibit auto insurance rates based on credit history, occupation, education or residency."

Tinsley-Talabi, the sponsor of House Bill 4117, which would prohibit the use of these factors in establishing auto insurance rates, said, "We won't get truly affordable insurance unless we ban these insurance company practices."

State Rep. Latanya Garrett added, " Michigan citizens are required to buy auto insurance, yet these bills do not create a good product for Detroiters, or anyone else in Michigan for that matter, to purchase. This proposal offers fewer benefits and no real cost savings."

Senate Bills 248 and 249 aim to contain costs by creating a fee schedule for medical care and caps reimbursement for attendant care when an injured person is living at home but needs assistance to do so.

These bills also create a new version of the MCCA that would be subject to the Freedom of Information Act. Supporters argue that a fee schedule would eventually lower insurance rates.

Opponents argue that limiting attendant care costs to $15 an hour may be too low for family members to care for their loved ones without facing bankruptcy. There is also the real possibility that level one trauma centers and emergency rooms could eventually feel the negative impact from the changes to no-fault in these bills.

Opponents also point out that there are no guaranteed cost savings for consumers built into the two bills.

"Detroiters will not be treated as second class citizens, and that is what these Senate bills do," said state Representative Wendell Byrd . " Detroit citizens deserve better than this, and I'll work with my colleagues to offer a plan that offers true savings and good benefits for our constituents."

Rep. Banks said, " The Detroit Caucus is looking forward to working with the mayor and his staff to provide first class auto insurance policies with lower rates to the citizens of Detroit . Therefore, if a consumer can prove that they are not a high risk, yet they are being charged an excessive rate, they will have an opportunity to argue for relief," Sen. Smith said. "The intent is to give the consumer protection from an insurance company (that is) gouging."

