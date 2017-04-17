Despite Changes, No Proof That Wells Fargo Has Fixed Its Problems

It cost Wells Fargo $185 million in fines to deal with a massive scandal involving a push from bank executives in a cutthroat culture for employees to sell, sell, sell multiple type of accounts to customers who didn't need them.
But the bank seems to have a tin ear when it comes to the public perception of this scandal. On April 10, in advance of an April 25 shareholder meeting, the bank said it had pulled back an additional $75 million n stock awards from a couple of top executives. Those executives, former CEO John Stumpf and former head of business, Carrie Tolstedt, have had $69 million and $67 million in compensation, respectively, taken back.
Does Wells Fargo, which in a report blamed the scandal on a culture centered on sales and on the fact that the community banking unit had too much authority (probably granted because of the money being made there), really think the public is now going to forget about this?
Rather, customers and observers will be asking what in the world a couple of banking executives were doing making this kind of money in the first place. The pay levels were absurd and insulting to the customers who are the backbone of the bank's business.
Stumpf became the poster boy for corporate greed when he appeared before a congressional committee in October of last year and was "addressed" by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the former Harvard professor who is one of the most brilliant minds in Congress.
Warren blistered Stumpf and said he should give back all the money he made during the "scam" as she called it (two million accounts opened without an OK from customers) and said Stumpf exhibited "gutless leadership." The now-resigned CEO looked like a man who might have offered to trade places with Custer at Little Big Horn.
Some observers are urging that shareholders vote against all the 15 directors who are up for re-election. And while those attending aren't likely to grill executives the way Warren went after Stumpf, things may get unpleasant for them, and justifiably so.
Shareholders have a right to demand evidence, strong evidence, that the bank's culture has truly changed. And part of the change ought to be a downsizing of the ridiculous compensation levels that clearly weren't appropriate. How exactly did Wells' customers and shareholders benefit from those salaries? That sounds like something appropriate for Sen. Warren's next line of questioning.
Bet the bank executives can't wait for that.
- The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)
One thought on “Despite Changes, No Proof That Wells Fargo Has Fixed Its Problems”
I’m not excusing WF nor Stumpf, etc. But, Elizabeth Warren one of the most “brilliant minds in Congress”???? She should give back the millions she made for “teaching” just a few classes that were indoctrination and anti-American dribble that would make Joseph Stalin and other Statists dance with Glee for all of eternity! Of course, this article comes from Hawaii…
1 in 3 Americans Don’t Know These Super Basic Finance Terms
Investing in Financial Education: The Jackson Charitable Foundation Advances Financial Knowledge Among all Americans
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Bank Annuity Sales Rise, Insurance Income Falls
- Allianz Life Widens FIA Lead Over American Equity
- AAP to DOL: Rescind the Rule
- DOL Fiduciary Rule Comment Period Closes
- Fidelity & Guaranty Ends Deal With Anbang
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- GOP Plan To Trim Insurance Benefits Might Not Tame Premiums
- MNsure Weighs Tighter Sign-Up Rules
- GOP Seeks Compromise In Health Care Law
- NAIC Asks Congress To Secure ACA Subsidies
- Health Care Act Likely To Come Before Tax Reform, ERISA President Says
Life Insurance
Property and Casualty News
More Property and Casualty News
- Storm Claim Bill Moving In Texas Legislature
- Private Flood Insurance Proposals Could Lead To Lower Prices – Except On The Coast
- Insurance Carrier Balks At Lawsuit Over Statue
- How A North Carolina Fraud Case Added 177 Acres To A National Forest
- Allstate Announces March And 1Q Catastrophe Loss Estimate