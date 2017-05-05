"Repealing and replacing the failing and unsustainable social experiment of Obamacare is a necessity for Southwest Floridians that have seen choices dwindling and premiums skyrocketing. Currently, one-third of The plan being voted on today in the Read this original document at: http://francisrooney.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=149
One thought on “Congressman Francis Rooney Votes “Yes” on Repeal and Replacement of Obamacare”
Dear Mr. Rooney,
I am very disappointed in your vote on health care. It certainly doesn’t reflect well on you when I see a picture of all of you standing with Paul Ryan laughing at what you have done. It sounds to me like you are not representing the people of Lee County who don’t have your money. Or if you are, it is only a small number of them. I did not vote for you and will be sure to not vote for you in the future. You do not represent my philosophy of helping those who have less than me. I am going to encourage all those who are not able to pay their bills to send them to you.
