Congressman Francis Rooney Votes “Yes” on Repeal and Replacement of Obamacare

Washington, DC - Congressman Francis Rooney issued the following statement regarding H.R. 1628, the American Health Care Act of 2017.

"Repealing and replacing the failing and unsustainable social experiment of Obamacare is a necessity for Southwest Floridians that have seen choices dwindling and premiums skyrocketing. Currently, one-third of U.S. counties and almost half of all counties in Florida, including Collier and Lee Counties, have only one insurer offering exchange plans. Eighteen of twenty-three exchanges have failed and less than half of the expected exchange sign-ups have occurred.

The plan being voted on today in the House of Representatives is a conservative, patient-centric, free enterprise healthcare solution that provides choice and competition. Despite what some on the left are contending, coverage for pre-existing conditions will remain. The ability for individual states to tailor their guidelines to meet the needs of their residents is a critical element of reforming our health care system, and it is what our Constitution intends for powers not expressly delegated to the federal government."

Read this original document at: http://francisrooney.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=149

One thought on “Congressman Francis Rooney Votes “Yes” on Repeal and Replacement of Obamacare”

  1. Dear Mr. Rooney,

    I am very disappointed in your vote on health care. It certainly doesn’t reflect well on you when I see a picture of all of you standing with Paul Ryan laughing at what you have done. It sounds to me like you are not representing the people of Lee County who don’t have your money. Or if you are, it is only a small number of them. I did not vote for you and will be sure to not vote for you in the future. You do not represent my philosophy of helping those who have less than me. I am going to encourage all those who are not able to pay their bills to send them to you.

