Congressman Francis Rooney Votes “Yes” on Repeal and Replacement of Obamacare

Washington, DC - Congressman Francis Rooney issued the following statement regarding H.R. 1628, the American Health Care Act of 2017.

"Repealing and replacing the failing and unsustainable social experiment of Obamacare is a necessity for Southwest Floridians that have seen choices dwindling and premiums skyrocketing. Currently, one-third of U.S. counties and almost half of all counties in Florida , including Collier and Lee Counties, have only one insurer offering exchange plans. Eighteen of twenty-three exchanges have failed and less than half of the expected exchange sign-ups have occurred.

The plan being voted on today in the House of Representatives is a conservative, patient-centric, free enterprise healthcare solution that provides choice and competition. Despite what some on the left are contending, coverage for pre-existing conditions will remain. The ability for individual states to tailor their guidelines to meet the needs of their residents is a critical element of reforming our health care system, and it is what our Constitution intends for powers not expressly delegated to the federal government."

Read this original document at: http://francisrooney.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=149