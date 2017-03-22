Congressman Austin Scott Condemns Antitrust Exemptions for Insurers

"For decades, special exemptions shielding insurers from federal anti-trust laws have eroded confidence and competition across the health care industry. There are very few antitrust exemptions in our country, and for good reason," said Rep. Rep. In 1945, Go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIU7VtfDN_o&feature=youtu.be to watch Below are a few excerpts from "This is a good bill. Let me tell you how I know it is a good bill. Because a few years ago, both "On "While insurance companies have the power to negotiate, pharmacies, physicians, and hospitals are left without a seat at the table. "The legislation currently before the House would insert much-needed competition into the market by eliminating the exemption, leveling the playing field and giving consumers and providers more leverage and better options. "By definition, health care and health insurance are not the same thing, but when one insurance company controls such significant forces of the cash flow of all the providers in a region, no provider can stay in business without a contract for that carrier. "While this is not an end-all be-all, it is a big step forward in untangling the mess our health insurance marketplace has become." Read this original document at: https://austinscott.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/icymi-congressman-austin-scott-condemns-antitrust-exemptions-insurers
"For decades, special exemptions shielding insurers from federal anti-trust laws have eroded confidence and competition across the health care industry. There are very few antitrust exemptions in our country, and for good reason," said Rep.
Rep.
In 1945,
Go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIU7VtfDN_o&feature=youtu.be to watch
Below are a few excerpts from
"This is a good bill. Let me tell you how I know it is a good bill. Because a few years ago, both
"On
"While insurance companies have the power to negotiate, pharmacies, physicians, and hospitals are left without a seat at the table.
"The legislation currently before the House would insert much-needed competition into the market by eliminating the exemption, leveling the playing field and giving consumers and providers more leverage and better options.
"By definition, health care and health insurance are not the same thing, but when one insurance company controls such significant forces of the cash flow of all the providers in a region, no provider can stay in business without a contract for that carrier.
"While this is not an end-all be-all, it is a big step forward in untangling the mess our health insurance marketplace has become."
Read this original document at: https://austinscott.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/icymi-congressman-austin-scott-condemns-antitrust-exemptions-insurers
One thought on “Congressman Austin Scott Condemns Antitrust Exemptions for Insurers”
Finally, someone in congress understands the real reason for inflated insurance premiums and out-of-pocket patient costs! This is the issue that needs to be addressed. there can be no free market competition in healthcare until we repeat all this ridiculous exemption.
Walorski Statement on Improvements to the American Health Care Act
Schakowsky Statement on GOP Manager’s Amendment to the ACA Repeal Bill
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- STCi New Business Premium Up 13 Percent in 2016
- Louisiana Man Sentenced for Defrauding Investors
- Dallas Man Indicted In Investment Fraud Scheme
- Ex-Legislator Charged With Defrauding Elderly Widow Out Of $2M
- Why a Delay to the DOL Rule is a Critical First Step
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Health Care Bill Still Not Certain Of Passage
- ACA’s ‘Essential Benefits’ May Be In Jeopardy
- AHCA Would Cost Americans $33B Annually In Higher Out-of-Pocket Costs By 2026
- Study Shows Millennials Are Anxious About Health Insurance
- Insurance Companies Hope Health Care Bill Changes Balance
Life Insurance