Clicky
Newswires
Newswires RSS Get our newsletter
Order Prints
Newswires 1 comment

Club for Growth Issues Statement on Health Care Bill

WASHINGTON, March 24 -- The Club for Growth issued the following statement by President David McIntosh after House Speaker Paul Ryan announced that there would be no vote on the Republican health care bill:

"There is a way forward: Take the three phases of President Trump's agenda and put them all into a new House bill. Unite Obamacare repeal with the repeal of Obamcare regulations, and add in the free-market, cost-saving reforms that the president campaigned on, including interstate competition. Give the House a straight up-or-down vote on THAT measure. Republican voters will rally behind it with overwhelming support, and the Senate can take it up and address its rules.

"President Trump was elected because millions of Americans wanted a full repeal of Obamacare, followed by free-market health care reform that would give them competition, choice, and lower prices.

"This bill became a Frankenstein meant to appease the insurance industry and Republicans who really want to keep parts of Obamacare. Now's the time to do it right."

MSTRUCK-5816410 MSTRUCK

One thought on “Club for Growth Issues Statement on Health Care Bill”

  1. The Club for Growth is absolutely right! We don’t want Obamacare2.0, we want the government to let us determine what kind of health care we want or don’t want.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advisor News

More Advisor News

Annuity News

Sponsor
More Annuity News

Health/Employee Benefits

More Health/Employee Benefits

Life Insurance

Sponsor
More Life Insurance