Club for Growth Issues Statement on Health Care Bill

WASHINGTON , March 24 -- The Club for Growth issued the following statement by President David McIntosh after House Speaker Paul Ryan announced that there would be no vote on the Republican health care bill:

"There is a way forward: Take the three phases of President Trump's agenda and put them all into a new House bill. Unite Obamacare repeal with the repeal of Obamcare regulations, and add in the free-market, cost-saving reforms that the president campaigned on, including interstate competition. Give the House a straight up-or-down vote on THAT measure. Republican voters will rally behind it with overwhelming support, and the Senate can take it up and address its rules.

" President Trump was elected because millions of Americans wanted a full repeal of Obamacare, followed by free-market health care reform that would give them competition, choice, and lower prices.

"This bill became a Frankenstein meant to appease the insurance industry and Republicans who really want to keep parts of Obamacare. Now's the time to do it right."

