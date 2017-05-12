Claudia Tenney explains why she voted for the American Health Care Act

May 13 --Congresswoman Claudia Tenney , R- New Hartford , doesn't claim that the American Health Care Act is perfect.

"In a perfect world, I don't see why the federal government should be involved in health care at all," she said. "They are because of Medicaid . ... Ideally, the federal government shouldn't be interfering. I think it's the state government's province."

But there's no way to create instantly the dynamic marketplace that's needed to lower costs and provide high-quality care, she said. So she voted for the Republican health plan, which passed the House of Representatives by four votes earlier this month.

"We're getting there," she said. "It's incremental. It's a first step."

The Senate has yet to act on a plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Tenney said she, unlike some members of Congress , has read the entire bill and even posted a plain language description of each provision on her Facebook page along with the actual bill.

She said she was lured to a yes vote by two amendments. The Collins-Faso amendment prohibits New York from making its counties pay 13 percent of Medicaid expenses, as they do now. The amendment provides relief to New York counties who are bearing the brunt of what she sees as state mismanagement of Medicaid . In Oneida County , 82 percent of property taxes go toward Medicaid , the highest of any county in the state.

Another amendment created invisible risk pools that let people with high-cost medical conditions get the same insurance at the same price as healthier people with the pool paying the insurer for some of the patients' high care costs.

Tenney said she also liked the MacArthur amendment, which allows states to get waivers to charge some patients more if their coverage lapses for more than 63 days, but said she doesn't expect it to affect her constituents because New York is highly unlikely to apply for a waiver.

But Democrats and many health care providers have argued vehemently that pulling a major source of funding from Medicaid will spell disaster for the program and for the health care system.

Critics of the health care plan also have argued that patients with pre-existing conditions could end up facing exorbitantly high costs in states that seek waivers to allow insurers to charge different premium prices to some patients. But Tenney argued that the bill protects people with pre-existing conditions and allocates billions to help them cover premiums and out-of-pockets costs. "There's a lot of money being plugged back into this. That's why a lot of conservatives held their noses and voted for this," she said.

Critics argue, though, that the money set aside to help those with pre-existing conditions affected by state waivers afford care isn't enough.

Tenney also said she's especially glad to get rid of certain Affordable Care Act provisions, such as the individual mandate, requiring everyone to have a health plan; the employer mandate, requiring large employers to cover their employees; and inflexible benefits requirements.

"I don't really care about maternity care at 56 years old," Tenney said. "I don't care about prostate care. ... There's so few choices right now. I have to buy a one-size-fits-all policy."

