Claudia Tenney explains why she voted for the American Health Care Act

"In a perfect world, I don't see why the federal government should be involved in health care at all," she said. "They are because of
But there's no way to create instantly the dynamic marketplace that's needed to lower costs and provide high-quality care, she said. So she voted for the Republican health plan, which passed the
"We're getting there," she said. "It's incremental. It's a first step."
The
Tenney said she, unlike some members of
She said she was lured to a yes vote by two amendments. The Collins-Faso amendment prohibits
Another amendment created invisible risk pools that let people with high-cost medical conditions get the same insurance at the same price as healthier people with the pool paying the insurer for some of the patients' high care costs.
Tenney said she also liked the MacArthur amendment, which allows states to get waivers to charge some patients more if their coverage lapses for more than 63 days, but said she doesn't expect it to affect her constituents because
But
Critics of the health care plan also have argued that patients with pre-existing conditions could end up facing exorbitantly high costs in states that seek waivers to allow insurers to charge different premium prices to some patients. But Tenney argued that the bill protects people with pre-existing conditions and allocates billions to help them cover premiums and out-of-pockets costs. "There's a lot of money being plugged back into this. That's why a lot of conservatives held their noses and voted for this," she said.
Critics argue, though, that the money set aside to help those with pre-existing conditions affected by state waivers afford care isn't enough.
Tenney also said she's especially glad to get rid of certain Affordable Care Act provisions, such as the individual mandate, requiring everyone to have a health plan; the employer mandate, requiring large employers to cover their employees; and inflexible benefits requirements.
"I don't really care about maternity care at 56 years old," Tenney said. "I don't care about prostate care. ... There's so few choices right now. I have to buy a one-size-fits-all policy."
One thought on “Claudia Tenney explains why she voted for the American Health Care Act”
Tenney clearly doesn’t understand the basic concept that insurance spreads the risk across a group of people. While she doesn’t care about maternity care or prostate care, that is because she doesn’t seem to care much about people. Tenney has made it quite clear that she thinks people should be on their own. She would vote to dismantle Medicaid in a heartbeat. She seems to have a pretty serious pre-existing condition.., being completely heartless.
