"If this is "If this bill becomes law, it will impose a painful, unnecessary "Millions of Americans shouldn't have to give up their health care coverage just so the wealthiest Americans can get a Read this original document at: http://cicilline.house.gov/press-release/cicilline-statement-senate-republican-health-care-bill
Read this original document at: http://cicilline.house.gov/press-release/cicilline-statement-senate-republican-health-care-bill
One thought on “Cicilline Statement on Senate Republican Health Care Bill”
I think Trump should have been referring to the HACA as the disaster. Thus health care bill will probably result in a single payer system after the Democrats take over the House and Senate in 2018. The Dems should play by the same rules as the Reps have done. No hearings and no GOP involvement in passing a single payer system. It’s shameful that a country like the US dies not have affordable, quality health care. This bill solves neither of these qualities. The healthy will receive health care until they become unhealthy and the unhealthy will not be able to rely on healthcare. What a joke!
