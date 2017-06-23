Cicilline Statement on Senate Republican Health Care Bill

WASHINGTON - U.S. Congressman David N. Cicilline (D-RI) issued the following statement today:

"If this is Donald Trump's idea of heart, I'd hate to see heartless. This bill raises costs, reduces care, and eliminates coverage for millions of Americans, just so the wealthy and insurance companies can get a huge tax cut."

"If this bill becomes law, it will impose a painful, unnecessary Age Tax on older Americans. It will rob revenue from the Medicare trust fund. It will cut Medicaid, which provides coverage for most Rhode Islanders in nursing homes, even more deeply than the House Republican bill. It will defund Planned Parenthood for a full year. And it will allow insurance companies to once again charge individuals more for having a pre-existing condition."

"Millions of Americans shouldn't have to give up their health care coverage just so the wealthiest Americans can get a $600 billion tax cut. If this bill comes back to the House, I know Democrats will vigorously oppose it and ensure that Republicans are held accountable for their actions."

