Charlie Dent says he’ll vote against Obamacare repeal bill

Dent, who had said repeatedly he had "serious reservations," said the legislation "misses the mark."
"I believe this bill, in its current form, will lead to the loss of coverage and make insurance unaffordable for too many Americans, particularly for low-to-moderate income and older individuals," said Dent, whose whose
He continued: "We have an important opportunity to enact reforms that will result in real health care transformation--bringing down costs and improving health outcomes. This legislation misses the mark."
Dent's decision came hours before a vote is expected on the House floor Thursday on a proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare.
As
He also expressed frustration with the legislation's rapid consideration, during an interview Thursday morning on
"I never quite understood the mad rush," Dent said. He noted that Thursday is the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act's passage, but said tying those votes together is "more symbolism to me over substance, and we ought to get back to the substance of this issue."
The bill's fate remains in jeopardy as
Negotiations late Wednesday between the conservative
Those benefits include mental health care, prescription drugs, maternity and pre-natal care, and preventive care.
Those seeking to undo the essential health benefits requirement say it drives up insurance costs. But doctors' groups have advocated for retaining the provision, and procedural rules in the
Dent was among nine
In his statement Wednesday night, Dent said he still believes the American health care system is in need of reform, and that Obamacare has led to rising costs and limited choices.
"I hope that the House can step back from this vote and arbitrary deadline to focus on getting health care reform done right to ensure that American families have access to affordable health care," he said.
If the bill squeezes through the House on Thursday, it is expected to face a steeper challenge in the
Dent said during the
One thought on "Charlie Dent says he'll vote against Obamacare repeal bill"
Trump is the biggest loser ever as president in my 73 years.. hurting me and other low income seniors. All he care about is him and his cronie billionares!! Impeach I say….Loser!!!!!!!!!!
