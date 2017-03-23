Charlie Dent says he’ll vote against Obamacare repeal bill

March 23 -- Lehigh Valley Congressman Charlie Dent says he'll vote against the Obamacare repeal bill, a decision he announced late Wednesday after he and other centrist Republicans huddled with House Speaker Paul Ryan .

Dent, who had said repeatedly he had "serious reservations," said the legislation "misses the mark."

"I believe this bill, in its current form, will lead to the loss of coverage and make insurance unaffordable for too many Americans, particularly for low-to-moderate income and older individuals," said Dent, whose whose 15th District includes Lehigh County and part of Northampton County .

He continued: "We have an important opportunity to enact reforms that will result in real health care transformation--bringing down costs and improving health outcomes. This legislation misses the mark."

Dent's decision came hours before a vote is expected on the House floor Thursday on a proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare.

As Republicans have been headed toward that vote, Dent has expressed concerns that the tax credits to offset insurance premiums are too small, the Medicaid changes don't give governors enough flexibility or resources, and that the provision to defend Planned Parenthood should be dealt with in a separate bill.

He also expressed frustration with the legislation's rapid consideration, during an interview Thursday morning on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"I never quite understood the mad rush," Dent said. He noted that Thursday is the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act's passage, but said tying those votes together is "more symbolism to me over substance, and we ought to get back to the substance of this issue."

The bill's fate remains in jeopardy as House GOP leaders and the Trump administration seek to shore up support. Three other Pennsylvania House Republicans also said they plan to vote "no" on the bill: Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Bucks County , Scott Perry of York County and Glenn "G.T." Thompson of Centre County .

Negotiations late Wednesday between the conservative Freedom Caucus and the White House reportedly focused on a proposal to remove an Obamacare requirement known as "essential health benefits," which set a national minimum standard for specific benefits that insurers must offer to individuals.

Those benefits include mental health care, prescription drugs, maternity and pre-natal care, and preventive care.

Those seeking to undo the essential health benefits requirement say it drives up insurance costs. But doctors' groups have advocated for retaining the provision, and procedural rules in the Senate may prevent lawmakers from approving such a change in the current bill.

Dent was among nine House Republicans who voted in January against an initial step setting up the Obamacare repeal process. At that time, Dent, who has supported repealing the health care law, said he was concerned about beginning to undo the statute without having a detailed replacement plan ready.

In his statement Wednesday night, Dent said he still believes the American health care system is in need of reform, and that Obamacare has led to rising costs and limited choices.

"I hope that the House can step back from this vote and arbitrary deadline to focus on getting health care reform done right to ensure that American families have access to affordable health care," he said.

If the bill squeezes through the House on Thursday, it is expected to face a steeper challenge in the Senate , where Republicans have voiced a range of concerns.

Dent said during the MSNBC interview that it appears the Senate would likely rewrite portions of the bill before sending it back to the House.

