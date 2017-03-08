Chairman Brady Blocks His Own Amendment on Sufficient Time to Read GOP Health Care Bill

MEMORANDUM

TO: Reporters and editors

FROM: Kevin Parker , Press Secretary, House Ways and Means Committee Democratic Staff

DATE: March 8, 2017

RE: Republicans Block Vote on Sufficient Time to Read GOP Health Care Bill

Ways and Means Republicans just blocked a vote on an amendment that would require each Member of the Committee to certify he or she has read the GOP health care bill, and that the bill should be publicly available for 72 hours prior to a committee vote. This amendment is identical to an amendment Chairman Brady offered in 2009 during debate on the Affordable Care Act.