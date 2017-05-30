As the Republicans in Congress work on a bill to replace Obamacare, California lawmakers are considering a radical move in the other direction.
The state senate is set to vote on a bill that would create a so-called "single payer" health care system for California.
The bill the senate will vote on this week would cut out insurance companies and put the state in charge of paying for all health care.
Supporters call it "Medicare for all." Detractors call it an "expensive distraction" from the national health care debate.
Democratic Senator Ricardo Lara of Bell Gardens co-authored the bill. He told a senate committee last week-it's an idea whose time has come.
"Given this picture of increasing cost, health care inefficiencies, and the uncertainty created in Congress, it is critical that California chart our own path," said Lara.
Analysts say the state would have to raise about 200 billion dollars a year to pay for the new system. That's as much as the entire state budget. Governor Brown has raised strong objections to the bill's cost.
The bill includes an amendment that would block it from taking effect until a funding source for the program is in place.
3 thoughts on “California Senate Set To Vote On Single-Payer Health Care”
Consider the terrific job the CA State Government is currently doing. Now you want them to design, distribute and implement your health insurance. California politics got involved in employer based group medical insurance years ago. They promised quality benefits at a lower premium than the traditional insurance companies were charging. Within two years the program was a disaster as it failed. While insurance companies are far from perfect at least they know how to price and run the program. PLEASE LEAVE THE GOVERNMENT OUT OF IT.
THANK YOU,
Steve
A single payer plan would be a disaster much like Obama Care ended up being. Supporters don’t realize that people who now receive Medicare have paid into Part A all of their working lives and now also have to pay for Part B. This totals about $575 per person per month, so Medicare is not free, and it is definitely not cheap. It has been pre-paid by seniors who receive it. The Democrats have great ideas on how to spend other people’s money. They want something for nothing and for more people. Typical Democratic thinking!! Single payer is not the answer. Fix the system we now have. If more people were carrying their share of the costs, our Medical system would not be in trouble today. NO More Free Stuff. Get a Job Dems, and carry your share of the weigh!!!
California lawmakers are like the pain in the ass next door neighbor and have been for years. They don’t care about any of the other neighbors, they have no regard for the Neighborhood Association rules, they don’t pay the required association fees, they don’t keep their yard clean, they park their car on their lawn instead of in the driveway yet, they are the loudest and most disrespectful neighbor at the association meeting. California lawmakers, when are you moving out of the neighborhood? Leave your neighbors alone, pay your dues, clean your yard, park your car in the drive way like we all do and shut up.
