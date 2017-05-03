Brady on Excerpts from the interview: On the American Health Care Act: "Health care is personal, it affects everybody, so members want to really know what each amendment, each step does... Members are really taking this seriously." "We all know the horror stories of Obamacare and how it's collapsing, which is true. It will not last long and a lot of good people will be hurt. But we already know how Republican principles in health care work. We have On maintaining important patient protections: "Not only do we keep pre-existing illnesses as a federal standard, the only way to change them is if a state can prove it can do better for patients in health care. And I think that's exactly the right approach. I actually think states can bring innovative approaches to "A state would have to come to On overhauling our broken tax code this year: "The goal... is a unified plan with the
Brady on
Excerpts from the interview:
On the American Health Care Act:
"Health care is personal, it affects everybody, so members want to really know what each amendment, each step does... Members are really taking this seriously."
"We all know the horror stories of Obamacare and how it's collapsing, which is true. It will not last long and a lot of good people will be hurt. But we already know how Republican principles in health care work. We have
On maintaining important patient protections:
"Not only do we keep pre-existing illnesses as a federal standard, the only way to change them is if a state can prove it can do better for patients in health care. And I think that's exactly the right approach. I actually think states can bring innovative approaches to
"A state would have to come to
On overhauling our broken tax code this year:
"The goal... is a unified plan with the
One thought on “Brady on Fox News: Republicans Making Progress on Health Care, Tax Reform”
Many states already had high-risk pools before ACA. I think that is a good plan to keep the high-risk separate from the standard risk and keep premiums equitable in the open market.
Nationwide Reveals the Wackiest Pet Names of 2017
Experts and Stakeholders Agree: Latest Version of TrumpCare Is a Disaster
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- ‘Hybrid’ Approach To Robo Investing Models a Winner
- How to Help Clients Recover From ‘Financial Shock’
- 45% of Americans Chose Smartphones, Cars Or Vacations Over Financial Security
- Longevity Risk and the ONLY Answer: Annuities!
- 3 Out Of 4 Older Americans Fail Retirement Income Literacy Quiz
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Health Bill Teeters While Spending Legislation Advances
- Genworth Receives 11 Rate Increase Approvals in 1Q
- Pre-Existing Conditions Complicate ACA Repeal
- Humana Tops Street 1Q Forecasts
- Feds Sue UnitedHealth Over Medicare Payments
Life Insurance