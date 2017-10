Bankrate Announces $75 Million Stock Repurchase Program

NEW YORK , Sept. 10, 2015 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankrate, Inc. (NYSE: RATE) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a $75 million stock repurchase program. Under the terms of the program, the Company may repurchase up to $75 million of its outstanding common stock. Stock repurchases under this program may be made through open market and privately negotiated transactions and in such amounts as management deems appropriate. The timing and amount of specific repurchases are subject to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission , market conditions, alternative uses of capital and other factors. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of shares and the program may be limited or terminated at any time without prior notice. The program is effective immediately and will expire on December 31, 2016 .

About Bankrate , Inc.

Bankrate is a leading online publisher, aggregator, and distributor of personal finance content. Bankrate aggregates large scale audiences of in-market consumers by providing them with proprietary, fully researched, comprehensive, independent and objective personal finance and related editorial content across multiple vertical categories including mortgages, deposits, insurance, credit cards, senior care and other categories, such as retirement, automobile loans, and taxes. Our flagship sites Bankrate.com, CreditCards.com , insuranceQuotes.com and Caring.com are leading destinations in each of their respective verticals and connect our audience with financial service and senior care providers and other contextually relevant advertisers. Bankrate also develops and provides content, tools, web services and co-branded websites to over 100 online partners, including some of the most trusted and frequently visited personal finance sites such as Yahoo!, CNBC , AARP and Bloomberg. In addition, Bankrate licenses editorial content to leading news organizations such as The Wall Street Journal , USA Today , and The New York Times.

www.bankrate.com

For more information contact:

Kayleen Yates

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(917) 368-8677

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20040122/FLTHLOGO

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bankrate-announces-75-million-stock-repurchase-program-300140481.html