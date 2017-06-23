The physician leaders of six organizations representing more than half a million of America's frontline physicians are strongly opposed to the Better Care Reconciliation Act. The
Given the broad impact of this bill and the magnitude of the changes made, including to the Medicaid program, our organizations are deeply concerned with the hidden and hurried manner with which this bill was drafted. We are concerned that no public hearings were held and no physician or patient expertise was sought during the bill's development.
We have previously shared our joint principles for health care reform legislation and our view that the American Health Care Act, as passed by the
We call on the
About the
Founded in 1947, the AAFP represents 124,900 physicians and medical students nationwide. It is the only medical society devoted solely to primary care. Family physicians conduct approximately one in five office visits -- that's 192 million visits annually or 48 percent more than the next most visited medical specialty. Today, family physicians provide more care for America's underserved and rural populations than any other medical specialty. Family medicine's cornerstone is an ongoing, personal patient-physician relationship focused on integrated care. To learn more about the specialty of family medicine, the AAFP's positions (5 page PDF) on issues and clinical care, and for downloadable multi-media highlighting family medicine, visit www.aafp.org/media. For information about health care, health conditions and wellness, please visit the AAFP's award-winning consumer website, www.FamilyDoctor.org(www.familydoctor.org).
About the
The
About the
About the
The
About the
About the
One thought on “America’s Frontline Physicians Denounce Better Care Reconciliation Act”
Thank you American medical associations for your serious and sounded foundation in opposing the new healthcare plan unveiled by the GOP and Trump Administration. The president and the GOP leaders, in particular Ryan and McConnell, are putting greed and party before the American people.
APA Voices Opposition to Senate Better Care Reconciliation Act
AP Top U.S. News at 12:24 a.m. EDT
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Insurers Report Minor Issues From DOL Rule
- Top Advisor Earns Money The Old-Fashioned Way, With Paper Charts
- Cybersecurity ETFs Booming After New Global Data Attacks
- Financial Trade Groups Race to Tap Lucrative Asian Markets
- Green Bonds Expected To Lead ESG Growth Of 20%
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Insurers Report Minor Issues From DOL Rule
- IMOs Have Tricky Path To Sales Under DOL Rules
- Rise in Shorter-Term Surrender FIAs Means Commission Declines
- Survey: A Tough Year for Insurance and Annuities
- Surrender Charges’ Great Disappearing Act
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Six Insurers To Sell ACA Coverage In Florida In 2018
- Counties At Risk of Having No Insurer On Marketplace In 2018
- Molina Healthcare To Enter Mississippi Medicaid Managed Care Market
- Reinventing The Group Insurance Broker In The Digital Economy
- Oscar Health Returning To New Jersey Exchange In 2018
Life Insurance