America’s Frontline Physicians Denounce Better Care Reconciliation Act​

The physician leaders of six organizations representing more than half a million of America's frontline physicians are strongly opposed to the Better Care Reconciliation Act. The U.S. Senate's proposed health reform bill contains provisions that would do great harm to patients by repealing and undermining essential coverage and key patient protections established by the Affordable Care Act and make health care unaffordable for millions of Americans.

Given the broad impact of this bill and the magnitude of the changes made, including to the Medicaid program, our organizations are deeply concerned with the hidden and hurried manner with which this bill was drafted. We are concerned that no public hearings were held and no physician or patient expertise was sought during the bill's development.

We have previously shared our joint principles for health care reform legislation and our view that the American Health Care Act, as passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in May, is an inherently flawed bill that would do great harm to our patients. The Senate's Better Care Reconciliation Act would also leave patients drastically worse off than current law.

We call on the U.S. Senate to do the right thing for children, women, the aged, those with chronic conditions, and people battling mental health disorders and addiction and reject the Better Care Reconciliation Act. Once again, we stand ready to assist Congress in achieving a health care reform bill that will improve and not harm the health and well-being of all Americans.

