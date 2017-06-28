The
"The question should be, would
She listed harms including loss of insurance plans, often more than once; loss of long-standing physicians as patients are pushed into narrow insurance networks; physicians driven from independent practice by regulatory costs; enormous premium increases, some doubling or even tripling, while deductibles also soared; and the destruction of true insurance, which covers only large, unexpected costs, with premiums based on risk.
AAPS has advocated the total repeal of ACA and its replacement with freedom. "Only free-market competition can make medical care and health insurance affordable, and also increase quality, availability, and innovation," Dr. Orient said.
"Since
AAPS favors allowing individuals and employers to choose to decline coverage without an
"Although Medicaid spending must be reined in,
One thought on “AMA Asking the Wrong Question on Obamacare Revisions”
This organization represents a very small number of mostly right wing physicians; wants to return to the Pre ACA days when the free market brought us over 50 million uninsured and 5-10 % medical inflation every year for decades; and ignores the gains made in covering poor people by the ACA! Don’t but their arguments
Rep. Castor Issues Statement on Senate GOP Delaying Their Trumpcare Vote
Proposed Executive Order Puts Pharma Interests Over People's Lives
